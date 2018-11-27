Sales Force Deployment for Diabetes Products has Migrated Toward a Multi-Therapeutic Approach in Japan, According to PharmaForce International

READING, Pa., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International's newest study, Competitive Benchmarking of Leading Diabetes Sales and Marketing Organizations in Japan, benchmarks leading diabetes organizations in Japan. Since the previous study in 2014, the eighteen pharmaceutical companies profiled within the report have undergone extensive changes pertaining to the deployment of their Sales forces.

Of the eighteen companies being profiled, only two continue to deploy Diabetes-specific Sales forces. The remaining sixteen companies have completely migrated their sales forces to a Multi-therapeutic approach, removing their Diabetes-specific Sales forces altogether. The report captures a 73 percent increase in Multi-therapy Sales forces, while the Diabetes-specific Sales forces decreased by 89 percent.

Shelby Cochran, Marketing Coordinator at PharmaForce International, says that this trend in migration of Sales forces within the Diabetes space could be explained by a change in the prioritization of different products throughout various therapeutic categories.

"These companies no longer require their Sales forces to focus on one individual therapeutic category, but multiple categories with variations of product prioritization," says Cochran.

Industry trends captured in the report include insight specific to profiled companies including:

Strategic overview of the diabetes franchise

Distribution of personnel by job description in each function

Organizational structure/reporting relationships for commercial operations

Product portfolio management

Detailing intensity and FTE allocation by brand

Call reach and frequency analysis

Medical liaisons involved with diabetes

Compensation of diabetes sales representatives

