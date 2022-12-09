Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting propels growth of the global sales intelligence market. In addition, surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools positively impacts growth of the market. However, variation in industry-specific requirements and data privacy and accuracy rate of company/client information hampers the market growth. On the contrary, infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate pre-sales processes is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By application, the market is segmented into analytics and reporting, data management, lead management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Solutions for Improved Customer Targeting

Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools

Restraints

Variation in Industry-Specific Requirements

Accuracy Rate of Company/Client Information

Opportunity

Infusion of AI and ML Capabilities to Automate Pre-Sales Processes

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SME

By Application

Lead Management

Data Management

Analytics & Reporting

Other

By Industry Verticals

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Clearbit

Demandbase, Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Data Axle

HG Insights

InsideView.

LinkedIn Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC

Zoho Corporation

