Sales of Agricultural Testing Services Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 5 Bn by 2022 and Projected to Reach US$ 8 Bn, Growing at a CAGR of Around 6% to 7% | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Farm Produce free of Contamination and Abreast with Hygiene to drive the Agricultural Testing Market, reaching US$ 8 Bn by the year 2032. North America is expected to hold the highest share in the Global Agriculture Testing Services Market

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural testing services market stands at US$ 5 Bn in the present scenario and is expected to reach US$ 8 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6-7% between 2022 and 2032.



Agricultural testing services, apart from determination of contamination level of soil, help in gauging composition and various other characteristics like pH level or acidity. Soil test could help in defining level of fertility and requirement of trace elements of soil of given type.

With countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and the EU coming up with mechanisms strongly emphasizing on monitoring policies with stern enforcement for attaining higher transparency in supply chain and ascertaining traceability, the agricultural testing services market is bound to grow unabated in the years to come.

At the same time, the fact that many regions are lacking in co-ordination between stakeholders and supporting infrastructure could restrain the agricultural testing services market. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'Agricultural Testing Services Market'. IT has its analysts and consultants to execute.

Key Takeaways from Agricultural Testing Services Market

North America holds the largest market share with agencies like the US FDA and USDA focusing on making study as well as assessment of the crops mandatory, especially the ones yielded using genetic engineering process at the commercial level. Of late, the FDA has proposed revising Subpart E of FSMA (FDA Food Safety Modernization Act) Produce Safety Rule for changing pre-harvest farming water requirements for the covered yield (apart from sprouts). As per the proposed requirements, the covered farms are needed to undertake pre-harvest farming water assessments once in a year, and on occurrence of change, the anticipated hazard would be informed of. ISTA (International Seed Testing Association) comes across as one of the international organizations aiming to develop, and later on, publish the standard procedures in seed testing.

Competitive Landscape

Agilent Technologies Inc., in November 2020 , did announce that it had collaborated with SGS for releasing a new-fangled GC/TQ method, called SGS AXYS Method 16130. The US EPA approved it as an alternative method for detection and regulation of toxins in future. The dioxins come across as a constellation of the chemical compounds looked upon as persistent environmental pollutants, thereby making a beeline to food chain.

, did announce that it had collaborated with SGS for releasing a new-fangled GC/TQ method, called SGS AXYS Method 16130. The US EPA approved it as an alternative method for detection and regulation of toxins in future. The dioxins come across as a constellation of the chemical compounds looked upon as persistent environmental pollutants, thereby making a beeline to food chain. SGS, in October 2018 , did announce expanding global capabilities through introducing the methods of plant tissue, irrigation water, and soil testing along with fertilizer recommendation services for the market of China .

, did announce expanding global capabilities through introducing the methods of plant tissue, irrigation water, and soil testing along with fertilizer recommendation services for the market of . Eurofins, in October 2018 , completed acquisition of EnvironeX ( Canada ). The company thus strengthened the foothold in agrifood testing market.

, completed acquisition of EnvironeX ( ). The company thus strengthened the foothold in agrifood testing market. Eurofins, in January 2018 , completed acquisition of Tsing Hua Testing & Analysis Co., Ltd. The latter was known for agricultural and environmental testing for soil and water. Eurofins thus started making its presence felt in Vietnam through this acquisition.

"With growing adoption of advanced technologies to assess fertilizers and soil, the global agricultural testing services market is bound to witness grandeur in the upcoming period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Segments Profiled in the Agricultural Testing Services Market Survey

By Service Type:

Soil Testing Service

Seed Testing Service

Water Testing Service

Fertilizer Testing Service

By Analysis Type:

Physical Analysis

Chemical Analysis

By End User:

Farmers

Agriculture Consultant

Fertilizers Manufacturers

Research Bodies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

excluding (APEJ) Japan

Middle East and Africa

What does the Report test?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the agricultural testing services market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on service type (soil testing service, seed testing service, water testing service, and fertilizer testing service), by analysis type (physical analysis and chemical analysis), by end-user (farmers, agriculture consultant, fertilizers' manufacturers, research bodies, and likewise).

Agricultural testing does help in the analysis of proper input requirements as well as resources needed for supplementing plant growth. This realization is bound to catalyze the agricultural testing services market going forward.

