Sales of Trauma Devices Is Likely to Reach US$ 15.9 Bn by 2030; U.S Dominates The Upper Extremities Segment | Fact.MR

Motor Vehicle Accidents Account For A Major Share of Trauma Injuries, Which Will Be The Main Factor Driving The Sales of Trauma Devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global trauma devices market is currently valued at US$ 9.3 billion and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7% through 2030.

Traumatic injuries are caused due to different blunts, piercings, and burning processes. They include car accidents, sports injuries, falls, natural disasters, and a wide range of other physical injuries. The main drivers for the growth of the trauma devices market include an increase in the cases of accident injuries, increased focus on medical device research and development capabilities, adoption of cutting-edge IT healthcare technologies, increase in the world's geriatric population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations. Another key element driving market growth is the rise of osteoarthritis cases across the world.

Rising frequency of sports-related injuries and increase in the number of traffic accidents are expected to drive the steady growth of hospitals for trauma fixation treatments over the projection period. Furthermore, an increase in the number of multispecialty hospitals, mainly in developing nations, which strive to offer effective treatments for trauma injuries, will boost industry income. Additionally, numerous government hospitals in developing countries offer affordable treatments, which will serve as a significant factor fuelling product sales growth.

The market's two biggest trends are the rise in strategic partnerships and collaborations between businesses that produce orthopedic trauma devices and the conversion of internal fixators from metallic fixators to non-metallic fixators, and bio-absorbable fixators.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of trauma devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global market for trauma devices is projected to reach US$ 15.9 billion by 2030.

by 2030. China's market is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11% and reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030.

market is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11% and reach by 2030. Sales of external fixators are likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Competitive Landscape

To broaden and strengthen their geographic reach, some of the key players in the trauma devices market are trying to acquire smaller companies and invest in R&D activities to obtain technologically advanced devices.

A lucrative pool of opportunities is anticipated to generate for the top group of enterprises in the global market as a result of rising outpatient surgical procedure demand and increasing funding for the provision of first-rate trauma treatment.

To avoid infections, Swedish medical device manufacturer Bactiguard has partnered with Zimmer Biomet, a top producer of orthopedic trauma devices. The outcome of this collaborative effort is the Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard implants, as these are currently available in some EMEA markets, and will shortly be made available in other regions.

Trauma Devices Market: Key Players

Acumed LLC

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Bioretec Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group NV

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Winning Strategy

Companies are concentrating on creating technologically sophisticated trauma devices to expand their market share. Trauma devices have experienced revolutionary technological and usability advancements, accelerating market growth.

The "FIBULINK Syndesmosis Repair System" was introduced in the U.S. in October 2020 by DePuy Synthes. The gadget is intended to treat traumatic syndesmosis injuries.

Key Segments in Trauma Devices Industry Research

By Type :

Internal Fixators



External Fixators

By Surgical Site :

Lower Extremities



Upper Extremities

By End User :

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the trauma devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (internal fixators, external fixators), surgical site (lower extremities, upper extremities), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

