Sales Xceleration Grows with Strategic Acquisition of Quintegra Resourcing

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration, the leader in fractional sales leadership, announces the acquisition of Quintegra Resourcing, Inc. This strategic investment supports and adds the recruiting bench strength that Quintegra has built over the last 25 years, to our Amplify Sales Recruiting subsidiary.

Combining the additional resources and talent of the Quintegra team and merging it into Amplify to leverage their unique three-prong recruiting strategy, provides clients with a researcher, recruiter, and weekly progress meetings and reports. Their service model, with Amplify's five-part hiring process, gives us a unique approach in the marketplace. The service components consist of:

Discovery Call

Develop target lists

Qualify and screen

Candidate selection

Candidate offer process

"Sales Xceleration has been fortunate to work with the Quintegra team for close to nine years and has found their proven process to be unique when compared to others in the market, and the decision to add their expertise to our offering was an easy one," said Harry Danz, VP of Recruiting, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

"Working with the Amplify team has been a great culture fit and it provides the opportunity to further invest in infrastructure to drive growth," said Mark Clevenger, Founder, Quintegra Resourcing, Inc.

"This acquisition will be seamless, as the teams have been working together for some time and have forged strong ties and complementary capabilities. Together, they bring a stronger and smarter recruiting agency that is focused on putting the right person in the right seat," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration.

About Amplify Sales Recruiting

Founded in 1997, Amplify brings together a solid team of researchers and recruiters with a proven track record of successfully sourcing high caliber talent. These combined skillsets provide their clients with a unique comprehensive approach to talent acquisition and offers a fixed fee model to their clients.

Amplify has a specialty in hiring sales talent and uses a unique approach to sourcing those roles. Each role utilizes a researcher, recruiter, and a fractional sales leader. Together, they hire the right sales team members that will drive revenue growth for companies.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

Connect with an Advisor in your community to navigate your path to more sales now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Vicki Bronson, email: [email protected] or call 317.250.8697.

