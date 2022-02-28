SalesboxAI releases all New Demand Unit Centric ABM Platform

SalesboxAI releases new solutions focused on driving active demand units for ABM marketers. Tweet this

"While the Demand Unit centric approach has been around for a few years, it was incredibly complex and resource intensive to implement. SalesboxAI makes it super easy to discover, engage and prioritize Demand Units like never before" says Alex Roy founder of SalesboxAI.

SalesboxAI will be in Booth 317 at the B2BMX conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About SalesboxAI:

SalesboxAI is a Conversational ABM platform that helps B2B marketing teams discover, engage, and advertise to the demand units that accelerate sales. Using AI-powered assistants, SalesboxAI discovers active, in-market demand units, engages in personalized account-centric experiences across email, chat, and social, and reaches more IT buying groups across its advertising network.

To learn more and create your assistant to Discover Active Demand Units, visit https://salesbox.ai/ .

