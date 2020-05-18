Salesforce and G2 to Lead American Cancer Society's First Ever Digital Discovery Ball

CHICAGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse tech companies Salesforce, a customer relationship management solution, and G2, the world's leading business software and review platform, are joining forces as sponsors of the American Cancer Society's 2020 Discovery Ball: Be Bold and Rise Up.

In a bold first, this year's event will not only be experienced virtually, but also invite participants across the country and around the world to attend. Godard Abel, CEO of G2, along with his 14th annual Discovery Ball co-chair Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President from Salesforce, are excited about the possibilities.

"This year's Discovery Ball has also opened the door for people from all over the country to attend, greatly expanding the invitee list and ultimately growing the network who is supporting the American Cancer Society," said Prince. "It is more than a silver lining, it may prove to be a shift in how the Society and many other organizations approach events in the future. Maybe we will always include a virtual component for those who can't attend in person from here on out."

Each year more than 800 guests attend the Discovery Ball. Since its inception, the gala has raised $36 million in the fight against cancer. As a digital event American Cancer Society organizers have planned an evening full of speakers and entertainment including comedian Adam Clayton-Holland; a virtual cocktail-making session; a social media experience; an appearance by Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society; a message from Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot; and hosted by NBC5's Chicago Today hosts, Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall. The American Cancer Society will also be spotlighting community partner Tempus and its CEO, Eric Lefkosky, whose company develops data-driven precision medicine.

"While this year's Discovery Ball may feel a bit different than previous years, our vital purpose remains the same, and now is the time for us to be as focused as ever," said Reedy. "Though we are physically apart, together we will continue to be relentless in our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Register for free at https://www.discoveryball.org/. Pre-show: Thursday, May 21 (6:30 p.m. CT); main event (7:00 p.m.).

