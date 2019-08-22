Salesforce Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"Following an outstanding quarter, we're raising our FY20 revenue guidance to $16.9 billion at the high-end of the range," said Marc Benioff, Chairman & co-CEO, Salesforce. "With our Customer 360 vision, Einstein AI and the millions of Trailblazers innovating on our platform, Salesforce has never been better positioned for the future."

"An enormous wave of digital transformation is sweeping across every industry, and major brands, like FedEx, AXA and Unicredit, turned to Salesforce in the quarter to propel their growth," said Keith Block, co-CEO, Salesforce. "The trust our customers have in us to drive their digital transformations is reflected in our strong quarterly results across our clouds and regions."

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $4.0 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year, and 23% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues were $3.75 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues were $252 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.66. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were negatively impacted by the loss on the settlement of the Salesforce.org reseller agreement by $0.16. Mark-to-market accounting of the company's strategic investments, required by ASU 2016-01, benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.10 based on the US tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.11 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the second quarter was $436 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the second quarter at $6.04 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $25.3 billion, an increase of 20% year-over-year. This includes approximately $350 million related to the business combination with Salesforce.org. Current remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $12.1 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year, 25% in constant currency.

As of August 22, 2019, the company is initiating revenue, earnings per share and current remaining performance obligation growth guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, the company is raising its revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and maintaining its operating cash flow guidance, previously provided on June 10, 2019, as amended on June 12, 2019. The company is decreasing its GAAP earnings per share guidance previously provided on June 4, 2019. The guidance below assumes no change to the value the company's strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically the company's strategic investment portfolio has had a positive impact on the company's financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicly traded companies within the company's strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from the company's strategic investment portfolio could be material. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company's currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.



Q3 FY20

Guidance

Full Year FY20 Guidance Revenue $4.44 - $4.45 billion

$16.75 - $16.90 billion Y/Y Growth 31%

26% - 27% GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($0.21) - ($0.20)

$0.28 - $0.30 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65 - $0.66

$2.82 - $2.84 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A

21% - 22% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) 24% to 25%

N/A

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:



Fiscal 2020

Q3

FY20 GAAP (loss) earnings per share range* ($0.21) - ($0.20)



$0.28 -$0.30

Plus





Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.32



$ 0.99

Stock-based expense $ 0.59



$ 2.08

Less





Income tax effects and adjustments** $ (0.05)



$ (0.53)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share*** $0.65 - $0.66



$2.82 - $2.84









Shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share (millions) 881



830

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions) 917



858



* The company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately (300%) for the three months ended October 31, 2019 and approximately 48% for the year ended January 31, 2020. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items, future acquisitions or other transactions. The company's projected GAAP basic and diluted EPS assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. ** The company's Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. *** The company's projected Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, expected revenue growth, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, the one-time accounting non-cash charge that was incurred in connection with the Salesforce.org combination; stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth and sustainability goals. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include -- but are not limited to -- risks associated with the effect of general economic and market conditions; the impact of geopolitical events; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; the competitive nature of the market in which we participate; our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; the expenses associated with new data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; additional data center capacity; real estate and office facilities space; our operating results and cash flows; new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services beyond the CRM market; our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to realize the benefits from strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, including delays related to the integration of Tableau due to regulatory review by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; factors related to our outstanding debt, revolving credit facility, term loan and loan associated with 50 Fremont; compliance with our debt covenants and lease obligations; current and potential litigation involving us; and the impact of climate change.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Salesforce.com, inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription and support $ 3,745



$ 3,060



$ 7,241



$ 5,870

Professional services and other 252



221



493



417

Total revenues 3,997



3,281



7,734



6,287

Cost of revenues (1)(2):















Subscription and support 727



638



1,405



1,211

Professional services and other 240



211



476



405

Total cost of revenues 967



849



1,881



1,616

Gross profit 3,030



2,432



5,853



4,671

Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 607



463



1,161



887

Marketing and sales 1,824



1,504



3,521



2,833

General and administrative 375



350



737



645

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement (3) 166



0



166



0

Total operating expenses 2,972



2,317



5,585



4,365

Income from operations 58



115



268



306

Gains on strategic investments, net 109



143



390



354

Other expense (3)



(27)



(12)



(44)

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 164



231



646



616

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (73)



68



(163)



27

Net income $ 91



$ 299



$ 483



$ 643

Basic net income per share $ 0.12



$ 0.40



$ 0.62



$ 0.87

Diluted net income per share $ 0.11



$ 0.39



$ 0.61



$ 0.84

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 776



747



774



737

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 795



774



795



763







(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:

































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 62



$ 52



$ 123



$ 91

Marketing and sales 65



67



133



97







(2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows:

































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 46



$ 43



$ 89



$ 77

Research and development 98



81



179



147

Marketing and sales 199



174



376



294

General and administrative 45



53



87



85





(3) Amount represents a one-time non-cash charge related to the settlement of the reseller agreement between Salesforce and

Salesforce.org, a related party.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription and support 94 %

93 %

94 %

93 % Professional services and other 6



7



6



7

Total revenues 100



100



100



100

Cost of revenues (1)(2):













Subscription and support 18



20



18



19

Professional services and other 6



6



6



7

Total cost of revenues 24



26



24



26

Gross profit 76



74



76



74

Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 15



14



15



14

Marketing and sales 46



46



45



45

General and administrative 9



11



10



10

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 4



0



2



0

Total operating expenses 74



71



72



69

Income from operations 2



3



4



5

Gains on strategic investments, net 2



4



5



6

Other expense 0



0



(1)



(1)

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 4



7



8



10

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (2)



2



(2)



0

Net income 2 %

9 %

6 %

10 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 2 %

2 %

2 %

1 % Marketing and sales 2



2



2



2



(2) Stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

























Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Research and development 2



2



2



2

Marketing and sales 5



5



5



5

General and administrative 1



2



1



1



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (Unaudited)

















July 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,510



$ 2,669

Marketable securities 2,532



1,673

Accounts receivable, net 2,332



4,924

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 786



788

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 743



629

Total current assets 9,903



10,683

Property and equipment, net 2,283



2,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 2,904



0

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 1,105



1,232

Strategic investments 1,614



1,302

Goodwill 13,199



12,851

Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 1,725



1,923

Capitalized software and other assets, net 603



695

Total assets $ 33,336



$ 30,737

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 2,347



$ 2,691

Operating lease liabilities, current (1) 706



0

Unearned revenue 7,142



8,564

Total current liabilities 10,195



11,255

Noncurrent debt 2,973



3,173

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (1) 2,341



0

Other noncurrent liabilities 661



704

Total liabilities 16,170



15,132

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 15,024



13,927

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77)



(58)

Retained earnings 2,218



1,735

Total stockholders' equity 17,166



15,605

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,336



$ 30,737





(1) Reflects the prospective adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", which the Company adopted on February 1, 2019.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net income $ 91



$ 299



$ 483



$ 643

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 457



253



894



450

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 217



183



426



371

Expenses related to employee stock plans 388



351



731



603

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 166



0



166



0

Gains on strategic investments, net (109)



(143)



(390)



(354)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:













Accounts receivable, net (146)



(149)



2,628



2,013

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (173)



(146)



(297)



(264)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 28



4



(69)



(86)

Accounts payable 26



71



41



121

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 267



108



(293)



(398)

Operating lease liabilities (182)



0



(346)



0

Unearned revenue (594)



(373)



(1,573)



(1,175)

Net cash provided by operating activities 436



458



2,401



1,924

Investing activities:













Business combinations, net of cash acquired (423)



(4,803)



(433)



(4,985)

Purchases of strategic investments (62)



(37)



(221)



(184)

Sales of strategic investments 71



2



265



6

Purchases of marketable securities (772)



(28)



(1,506)



(291)

Sales of marketable securities 375



335



461



1,273

Maturities of marketable securities 137



40



193



88

Capital expenditures (178)



(170)



(337)



(292)

Net cash used in investing activities (852)



(4,661)



(1,578)



(4,385)

Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 0



496



0



2,966

Proceeds from employee stock plans 152



182



371



383

Principal payments on financing obligations (1) (134)



(89)



(145)



(108)

Repayments of debt (201)



0



(202)



(1,027)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (183)



589



24



2,214

Effect of exchange rate changes (1)



11



(6)



23

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (600)



(3,603)



841



(224)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,110



5,922



2,669



2,543

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,510



$ 2,319



$ 3,510



$ 2,319





(1) Previously referred to as principal payments on capital lease obligations.

salesforce.com, inc. Additional Metrics (Unaudited)

















































July 31, 2019

Apr 30, 2019

Jan 31, 2019

Oct 31, 2018

Jul 31,

2018

Apr 30,

2018 Full Time Equivalent Headcount 40,571



37,485



35,995



34,391



32,717



30,149

Financial data (in millions):





















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 6,042



$ 6,379



$ 4,342



$ 3,450



$ 3,427



$ 7,159

Strategic investments 1,614



1,548



1,302



1,251



1,202



1,024

Operating lease liabilities (1) 3,047



3,058



NA



NA



NA



NA

Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations (2) 2,996



3,197



3,198



3,699



3,700



3,200

Net cash provided by operating activities 436



1,965



1,331



143



458



1,466

Capital expenditures 178



159



167



136



170



122





(1) Effective February 1, 2019, the Company prospectively adopted Topic 842. Accordingly, the results for prior periods were not adjusted to conform to the current period measurement or recognition of results. (2) The Company repaid $200 million of the 2021 Term Loan in June 2019.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

The portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):



Current

Noncurrent

Total As of July 31, 2019 (1) $ 12.1



$ 13.2



$ 25.3

As of April 30, 2019 $ 11.8



$ 13.1



$ 24.9

As of January 31, 2019 $ 11.9



$ 13.8



$ 25.7

As of October 31, 2018 $ 10.0



$ 11.2



$ 21.2

As of July 31, 2018 $ 9.8



$ 11.2



$ 21.0

As of April 30, 2018 (2) $ 9.6



$ 10.8



$ 20.4

As of January 31, 2018 (2) $ 9.6



$ 11.0



$ 20.6





(1) Includes $350 million of Remaining Performance Obligation related to the Salesforce.org business combination in June 2019. (2) Does not include any contribution to Remaining Performance Obligation from the May 2018 acquisition of MuleSoft, Inc.

Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):





































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Unearned revenue, beginning of period $ 7,585



$ 6,201



$ 8,564



$ 6,995

Billings and other* 3,396



2,875



6,110



5,086

Contribution from contract asset 7



31



51



25

Revenue recognized ratably over time (3,736)



(3,056)



(7,223)



(5,924)

Revenue recognized over time as delivered (174)



(162)



(346)



(299)

Revenue recognized at a point in time (87)



(63)



(165)



(64)

Unearned revenue from business combinations 151



57



151



64

Unearned revenue, end of period $ 7,142



$ 5,883



$ 7,142



$ 5,883

