Salesforce Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

"It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "Salesforce was founded on our belief in stakeholder capitalism and our core values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality. Our success in the quarter brought all of this together with the power of our Customer 360 platform, the resilience of our business model, putting our customers first and doing our part to take care of all of our stakeholders. We know that together we have an opportunity to emerge from these times even stronger."

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $5.15 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year, and 29% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $4.84 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were $0.31 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.85, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.44. Mark-to-market accounting of the company's strategic investments, required by ASU 2016-01, benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.55 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.58 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22%. GAAP diluted earnings per share was also benefited by $2.17 as the company changed its international corporate structure, which included the consolidation of intangible property, resulting in a $2 billion net tax benefit related to foreign deferred tax assets. Please note that this had no impact on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, as the company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which generally excludes effects for discrete events.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the second quarter was $0.43 billion, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the second quarter at $9.28 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $30.6 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $15.2 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year, 24% in constant currency.

As of August 25, 2020, the company is initiating its revenue guidance, GAAP earnings per share guidance, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and current remaining performance obligation growth guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021. As of August 25, 2020, the company is raising its revenue guidance, GAAP earnings per share guidance, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and operating cash flow guidance previously provided on May 28, 2020 for its full fiscal year 2021. Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call, which is expected to occur on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Our guidance assumes no change to the value of the company's strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company's currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.



Q3 FY21

Guidance

Full Year FY21

Guidance Revenue $5.24 - $5.25 Billion

$20.7 - $20.8 Billion Y/Y Growth 16%

21% - 22% GAAP earnings per share $0.03 - $0.04

$3.12 - $3.14 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73 - $0.74

$3.72 - $3.74 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A

~12% - 13% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) ~19%

N/A

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:



Fiscal 2021

Q3

FY21 GAAP earnings per share range(1)(2) $0.03 - $0.04

$3.12 - $3.14 Plus





Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.30



$ 1.21

Stock-based expense $ 0.61



$ 2.35

Less





Income tax effects and adjustments(3) $ (0.21)



$ (2.96)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $0.73 - $0.74

$3.72 - $3.74 Shares used in computing basic GAAP net income per share (millions) 911



907

Shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (millions) 937



929





(1) The company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately (20%) for the three months ended October 31, 2020, and approximately (146%) for the year ended January 31, 2021. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions. The company changed its international corporate structure, which included the consolidation of intangible property, resulting in a $2 billion net tax benefit related to foreign deferred tax assets in the second quarter, and is reflected in the full year GAAP EPS guidance. This change had no impact on Non-GAAP earnings per share, as the company utilizes a fixed long-term projected Non-GAAP tax rate which generally excludes effects for discrete events. (2) The company's projected GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically the company's strategic investment portfolio has had a positive impact on the company's financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicity traded companies within the company's strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from the company's strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The company's Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Subscription and support $ 4,840



$ 3,745



$ 9,415



$ 7,241

Professional services and other 311



252



601



493

Total revenues 5,151



3,997



10,016



7,734

Cost of revenues (1)(2):













Subscription and support 1,013



727



1,979



1,405

Professional services and other 298



240



586



476

Total cost of revenues 1,311



967



2,565



1,881

Gross profit 3,840



3,030



7,451



5,853

Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 898



607



1,757



1,161

Marketing and sales 2,275



1,824



4,665



3,521

General and administrative 489



375



991



737

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 0



166



0



166

Total operating expenses 3,662



2,972



7,413



5,585

Income from operations 178



58



38



268

Gains on strategic investments, net 682



109



874



390

Other expense (21)



(3)



(26)



(12)

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 839



164



886



646

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3) 1,786



(73)



1,838



(163)

Net income $ 2,625



$ 91



$ 2,724



$ 483

Basic net income per share $ 2.90



$ 0.12



$ 3.02



$ 0.62

Diluted net income per share $ 2.85



$ 0.11



$ 2.96



$ 0.61

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 904



776



901



774

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 922



795



919



795



(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues $ 166



$ 62



$ 325



$ 123

Marketing and sales 118



65



230



133



(2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues $ 63



$ 46



$ 115



$ 89

Research and development 184



98



350



179

Marketing and sales 253



199



476



376

General and administrative 78



45



141



87







(3) During the three months ended July 31, 2020 the Company recorded approximately $2.0 billion of benefit from income taxes due to a one-time discrete tax item from the recognition of deferred tax assets related to an intra-entity transfer of intangible property.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Subscription and support 94 %

94 %

94 %

94 % Professional services and other 6



6



6



6

Total revenues 100



100



100



100

Cost of revenues (1)(2):













Subscription and support 19



18



20



18

Professional services and other 6



6



6



6

Total cost of revenues 25



24



26



24

Gross profit 75



76



74



76

Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 18



15



17



15

Marketing and sales 44



46



47



45

General and administrative 10



9



10



10

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 0



4



0



2

Total operating expenses 72



74



74



72

Income from operations 3



2



0



4

Gains on strategic investments, net 13



2



9



5

Other expense 0



0



0



(1)

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 16



4



9



8

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 35



(2)



18



(2)

Net income 51 %

2 %

27 %

6 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues 3 %

2 %

3 %

2 % Marketing and sales 2



2



2



2



(2) Amounts include stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Research and development 4



2



4



2

Marketing and sales 5



5



5



5

General and administrative 1



1



1



1



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (Unaudited)



July 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,052



$ 4,145

Marketable securities 5,231



3,802

Accounts receivable, net 3,445



6,174

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 948



926

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,170



916

Total current assets 14,846



15,963

Property and equipment, net 2,528



2,375

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,985



3,040

Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,309



1,348

Strategic investments 2,555



1,963

Goodwill 26,301



25,134

Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 4,676



4,724

Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 2,580



579

Total assets $ 57,780



$ 55,126

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 3,485



$ 3,433

Operating lease liabilities, current 767



750

Unearned revenue 8,711



10,662

Total current liabilities 12,963



14,845

Noncurrent debt 2,673



2,673

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,407



2,445

Other noncurrent liabilities 1,297



1,278

Total liabilities 19,340



21,241

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 33,922



32,116

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68)



(93)

Retained earnings 4,585



1,861

Total stockholders' equity 38,440



33,885

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,780



$ 55,126



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating activities:













Net income $ 2,625



$ 91



$ 2,724



$ 483

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 649



457



1,307



894

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 250



217



497



426

Expenses related to employee stock plans 578



388



1,082



731

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 0



166



0



166

Gains on strategic investments, net (682)



(109)



(874)



(390)

Tax benefit from intra-entity transfer of intangible property (2,003)



0



(2,003)



0

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:













Accounts receivable, net (349)



(146)



2,745



2,628

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (455)



(173)



(480)



(297)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (203)



28



(214)



(69)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 693



293



(64)



(252)

Operating lease liabilities (209)



(182)



(412)



(346)

Unearned revenue (465)



(594)



(2,020)



(1,573)

Net cash provided by operating activities 429



436



2,288



2,401

Investing activities:













Business combinations, net of cash acquired (1,154)



(423)



(1,257)



(433)

Purchases of strategic investments (232)



(62)



(574)



(221)

Sales of strategic investments 51



71



652



265

Purchases of marketable securities (1,681)



(772)



(2,515)



(1,506)

Sales of marketable securities 207



375



544



461

Maturities of marketable securities 330



137



557



193

Capital expenditures (114)



(178)



(437)



(337)

Net cash used in investing activities (2,593)



(852)



(3,030)



(1,578)

Financing activities:













Proceeds from employee stock plans 466



152



724



371

Principal payments on financing obligations (24)



(134)



(72)



(145)

Repayments of debt (1)



(201)



(2)



(202)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 441



(183)



650



24

Effect of exchange rate changes 3



(1)



(1)



(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,720)



(600)



(93)



841

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,772



4,110



4,145



2,669

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,052



$ 3,510



$ 4,052



$ 3,510



salesforce.com, inc. Additional Metrics (Unaudited)



July 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

January 31,

2020

October 31,

2019

July 31, 2019

April 30, 2019 Full time equivalent headcount (1) 54,255



51,613



49,703



47,677



40,571



37,485

Financial data (in millions):





















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (2) $ 9,283



$ 9,802



$ 7,947



$ 6,529



$ 6,042



$ 6,379

Strategic investments (3) 2,555



1,902



1,963



1,760



1,614



1,548

Operating lease liabilities 3,174



3,164



3,195



3,270



3,047



3,058

Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations (4) 2,692



2,693



2,694



2,845



2,996



3,197

Net cash provided by operating activities 429



1,859



1,632



298



436



1,965

Capital expenditures 114



323



136



170



178



159







(1) Full time equivalent headcount includes 5,231 from third quarter fiscal 2020 acquisitions. (2) The Company paid approximately $1.2 billion of cash consideration in connection with the acquisition of Vlocity, Inc. in June 2020. (3) In July 2020, one of the Company's strategic investments completed its initial public offering, resulting in an unrealized gain of $617 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. (4) The Company repaid $200 million, $150 million and $150 million of the 2021 Term Loan in June 2019, October 2019 and November 2019, respectively.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

The portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):



Current

Noncurrent

Total As of July 31, 2020 (1) $ 15.2



$ 15.4



$ 30.6

As of April 30, 2020 (2) 14.5



14.8



29.3

As of January 31, 2020 (3) 15.0



15.8



30.8

As of October 31, 2019 (4) 12.8



13.1



25.9

As of July 31, 2019 12.1



13.2



25.3







(1) Includes approximately $750 million of remaining performance obligation related to the Tableau acquisition in August 2019. (2) Includes approximately $700 million of remaining performance obligation related to the Tableau acquisition. (3) Includes approximately $650 million of remaining performance obligation related to the Tableau acquisition. (4) Includes approximately $550 million of remaining performance obligation related to the Tableau acquisition.

Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Unearned revenue, beginning of period $ 9,112



$ 7,585



$ 10,662



$ 8,564

Billings and other (1) 4,632



3,396



7,937



6,110

Contribution from contract asset 54



7



59



51

Revenue recognized ratably over time (4,657)



(3,736)



(9,110)



(7,223)

Revenue recognized over time as delivered (190)



(174)



(381)



(346)

Revenue recognized at a point in time (304)



(87)



(525)



(165)

Unearned revenue from business combinations 64



151



69



151

Unearned revenue, end of period $ 8,711



$ 7,142



$ 8,711



$ 7,142







(1) Other includes, for example, the impact of foreign currency translation.

Disaggregation of Revenue

Subscription and Support Revenue by the Company's service offerings

Subscription and support revenues consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales Cloud $ 1,279



$ 1,130



$ 2,524



$ 2,203

Service Cloud 1,303



1,087



2,555



2,107

Salesforce Platform and Other (1) 1,512



912



2,876



1,754

Marketing and Commerce Cloud 746



616



1,460



1,177



$ 4,840



$ 3,745



$ 9,415



$ 7,241







(1) Includes approximately $375 million and $648 million of revenue for the three months and six months ended July 31, 2020, respectively, contributed from the August 2019 acquisition of Tableau.

Total Revenue by Geographic Locations

Revenues by geographical region consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Americas $ 3,596



$ 2,816



$ 6,966



$ 5,433

Europe 1,070



786



2,104



1,541

Asia Pacific 485



395



946



760



$ 5,151



$ 3,997



$ 10,016



$ 7,734



















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Americas 70 %

70 %

70 %

70 % Europe 21



20



21



20

Asia Pacific 9



10



9



10



100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Constant Currency Growth Rates

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the weighted average exchange rate for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Revenue constant currency growth rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 compared to Three Months Ended July 31, 2019

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 compared to Three Months Ended April 30, 2019

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 Americas 28%

29%

20% Europe 38%

41%

30% Asia Pacific 23%

28%

27% Total growth 29%

31%

23%

The Company presents constant currency information for current remaining performance obligation to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present the information, the Company converted the current remaining performance obligation balances in local currencies in previous comparable periods using the United States dollar currency exchange rate as of the most recent balance sheet date.

Current remaining performance obligation constant currency growth rates were as follows:



July 31, 2020 compared to July 31, 2019

April 30, 2020

compared to

April 30, 2019

July 31, 2019

compared to

July 31, 2018 Total growth 24%

24%

25%

Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow analysis, a non-GAAP measure (in millions)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 429



$ 436



$ 2,288



$ 2,401

Capital expenditures (1) (114)



(178)



(437)



(337)

Free cash flow $ 315



$ 258



$ 1,851



$ 2,064







(1) Capital expenditures for the six months ended July 31, 2020 includes the Company's purchase of the property located at 450 Mission St. in San Francisco ("450 Mission") in March 2020 for approximately $150 million.

Supplemental Strategic Investment Information

Gains on strategic investments, net

All fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments are recorded through the statements of operations. Therefore, the Company anticipates additional volatility to the Company's statements of operations in future periods, due to changes in market prices of the Company's investments in publicly held equity investments and the valuation and timing of observable price changes and impairments of the Company's investments in privately held securities. These changes could be material based on market conditions and events, such as an initial public offering. The results for the current fiscal period are not indicative of the results to be expected for any subsequent quarter or fiscal year.

Gains and losses recognized on strategic investments were as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Unrealized gains recognized on publicly traded equity securities, net $ 623



$ 66



$ 623



$ 216

Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on privately held equity securities, net 14



0



(24)



122

Realized gains on sales of equity securities, net 49



43



288



62

Losses on debt securities, net (4)



0



(13)



(10)

Gains on strategic investments, net $ 682



$ 109



$ 874



$ 390



In July 2020, one of the Company's strategic investments completed its initial public offering, resulting in an unrealized gain of $617 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020.

Supplemental Debt Information

The carrying values of the Company's borrowings were as follows (in millions):

Instrument

Date of issuance

Maturity date

July 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 2023 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2023

$ 995



$ 995

2028 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2028

1,490



1,489

Loan assumed on 50 Fremont

February 2015

June 2023

191



193

Total carrying value of debt









2,676



2,677

Less current portion of debt









(3)



(4)

Total noncurrent debt









$ 2,673



$ 2,673



salesforce.com, inc. GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results The following table reflects selected GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results. (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP gross profit













GAAP gross profit $ 3,840



$ 3,030



$ 7,451



$ 5,853

Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 166



62



325



123

Stock-based expense (2) 63



46



115



89

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,069



$ 3,138



$ 7,891



$ 6,065

Non-GAAP operating expenses













GAAP operating expenses $ 3,662



$ 2,972



$ 7,413



$ 5,585

Less:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 118



65



230



133

Stock-based expense (2) 515



342



967



642

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,029



$ 2,565



$ 6,216



$ 4,810

Non-GAAP income from operations













GAAP income from operations $ 178



$ 58



$ 38



$ 268

Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 284



127



555



256

Stock-based expense (2) 578



388



1,082



731

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,040



$ 573



$ 1,675



$ 1,255

Non-GAAP net income













GAAP net income $ 2,625



$ 91



$ 2,724



$ 483

Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 284



127



555



256

Stock-based expense (2) 578



388



1,082



731

Income tax effects and adjustments (2,160)



(80)



(2,393)



(205)

Non-GAAP net income $ 1,327



$ 526



$ 1,968



$ 1,265











Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share













GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.85



$ 0.11



$ 2.96



$ 0.61

Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.30



0.16



0.60



0.32

Stock-based expense 0.63



0.49



1.18



0.92

Income tax effects and adjustments (2.34)



(0.10)



(2.60)



(0.26)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.44



$ 0.66



$ 2.14



$ 1.59

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 922



795



919



795



(1) Amortization of purchased intangibles was as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues $ 166



$ 62



$ 325



$ 123

Marketing and sales 118



65



230



133



$ 284



$ 127



$ 555



$ 256



(2) Stock-based expense was as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues $ 63



$ 46



$ 115



$ 89

Research and development 184



98



350



179

Marketing and sales 253



199



476



376

General and administrative 78



45



141



87



$ 578



$ 388



$ 1,082



$ 731



salesforce.com, inc. Computation of Basic and Diluted GAAP and non-GAAP Net Income Per Share (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP Basic Net Income Per Share













Net income $ 2,625



$ 91



$ 2,724



$ 483

Basic net income per share $ 2.90



$ 0.12



$ 3.02



$ 0.62

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 904



776



901



774



















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP Basic Net Income Per Share













Non-GAAP net income $ 1,327



$ 526



$ 1,968



$ 1,265

Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 1.47



$ 0.68



$ 2.18



$ 1.63

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP basic net income per share 904



776



901



774



















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share













Net income $ 2,625



$ 91



$ 2,724



$ 483

Diluted net income per share $ 2.85



$ 0.11



$ 2.96



$ 0.61

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 922



795



919



795



















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share













Non-GAAP net income $ 1,327



$ 526



$ 1,968



$ 1,265

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.44



$ 0.66



$ 2.14



$ 1.59

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 922



795



919



795



Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP tax rates, free cash flow and constant currency revenue and constant currency current remaining performance obligation growth rates (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating the company's performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company's results in the same way management does. Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company's operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company's relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes, to the extent applicable, the impact of the following items: stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and income tax adjustments. These items are excluded because the decisions that give rise to them are not made to increase revenue in a particular period, but instead for the company's long-term benefit over multiple periods.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the Q2 FY21 financial statements and for its non-GAAP estimates for Q3 and FY21:

Stock-Based Expenses: The company's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and in some cases, acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Gains on Strategic Investments, net: Upon the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-01 on February 1, 2018 , the company is required to record all fair value adjustments to its equity securities held within the strategic investment portfolio through the statement of operations. As it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses, the company assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio in its GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for future periods.

, the company is required to record all fair value adjustments to its equity securities held within the strategic investment portfolio through the statement of operations. As it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses, the company assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio in its GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for future periods. Income Tax Effects and Adjustments: The company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this long-term rate, the company evaluated a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles. The projected rate also assumes no new acquisitions in the three-year period, and considers other factors including the company's expected tax structure, its tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where the company operates. For fiscal 2020, the company used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%. For fiscal 2021, the company uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other changes to the company's strategy or business operations. The company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as the rate as appropriate.

The company defines the non-GAAP measure free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures. For this purpose, capital expenditures includes the cash consideration related to the purchase of 450 Mission in March 2020, but does not include our strategic investments.

