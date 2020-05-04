Salesforce Announces Work.com to Help Businesses and Communities Safely Reopen

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Work.com – new technology solutions and resources to help business and community leaders around the world reopen safely, re-skill employees and respond efficiently on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work.com includes new solutions to accelerate private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee wellness assessment; shift management; contact tracing; emergency response management; and grants and volunteer management. The Work.com Command Center brings all data streams together so that businesses and communities can make more informed decisions.

In addition, Work.com brings together the full power of health experts, business leaders and the Salesforce ecosystem in a resource center informed by the Business Roundtable and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) with insights from business, health and government leaders as well as analysis, best practices and recovery stories from our trusted partner ecosystem.

"Every company and community in the world is focusing on how to safely reopen and get to a new normal," said Bret Taylor, President and COO, Salesforce. "With Work.com, we're bringing together powerful new technology, our partners and network of experts to help organizations reopen and recover from this crisis while putting employee and visitor health and safety first."

"Business Roundtable is focused on an economic recovery that puts public health first and allows businesses of all sizes to reopen swiftly and safely," said Joshua Bolten, President & CEO of Business Roundtable. "Safety first and consistent guidelines are critical to reopening. Salesforce is providing an important public service by giving businesses and organizations of all sizes this suite of free resources to help them navigate current guidance and get back to business safely when they can do so."

Reopening in a New World

To support the initial response to COVID-19, Salesforce launched Salesforce Care , a suite of solutions free for 90-days designed to help businesses stabilize during the initial phase of the crisis. Now, as COVID-19 containment improves and the economy begins to restart, a more complicated recovery phase lies ahead.

Businesses and other organizations will need to stay apprised of, and adhere to, ever-changing local and federal guidelines. They'll need new ways of planning, managing and monitoring employee and workforce readiness; facilities preparedness; and emergency management response. They'll need strong collaboration across departments, and tools to make data-driven decisions quickly and communicate to employees, partners and customers at scale.

New Salesforce Work.com Solutions

Our Work.com solutions enable organizations to reopen safely and manage the logistics of returning to work while putting employee and visitor health and safety first.

Work.com Command Center is a single hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of return-to-work readiness across locations, employees and visitors, make data-driven decisions, take action and communicate effectively. The command center allows organizations to bring together trusted data from internal applications and employee wellness surveys, create and disseminate important employee communications at scale, and surface public data through the Tableau COVID-19 data hub. Users can also add on MuleSoft to integrate additional data sources and Tableau for more custom data visualizations.

is a single hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of return-to-work readiness across locations, employees and visitors, make data-driven decisions, take action and communicate effectively. The command center allows organizations to bring together trusted data from internal applications and employee wellness surveys, create and disseminate important employee communications at scale, and surface public data through the Tableau COVID-19 data hub. Users can also add on MuleSoft to integrate additional data sources and Tableau for more custom data visualizations. Contact Tracing allows public and private sector leaders to manually trace health and relationship contacts in a safe and private manner, by collecting data from individuals who are infected or potentially exposed to an infectious disease and creating visual maps of contacts and locations to monitor potential interactions and outbreak.

allows public and private sector leaders to manually trace health and relationship contacts in a safe and private manner, by collecting data from individuals who are infected or potentially exposed to an infectious disease and creating visual maps of contacts and locations to monitor potential interactions and outbreak. Emergency Response Management is a suite of products built in collaboration with Accenture that allows public health organizations, government agencies and the private sector to manage all types of emergencies, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly. Public health institutions can protect communities from widespread impacts by enabling contact tracers to effectively record and understand data; quickly triage and evaluate patients; and provide ongoing engagement and monitoring. Government agencies can streamline emergency response operations and approvals, deploy resources and schedule emergency services.

is a suite of products built in collaboration with Accenture that allows public health organizations, government agencies and the private sector to manage all types of emergencies, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly. Public health institutions can protect communities from widespread impacts by enabling contact tracers to effectively record and understand data; quickly triage and evaluate patients; and provide ongoing engagement and monitoring. Government agencies can streamline emergency response operations and approvals, deploy resources and schedule emergency services. Employee Wellness allows leaders to gather the data needed to monitor and analyze employee and visitor health and wellness. Companies can create employee health surveys, monitor wellness trends and use data to make informed decisions on the return to work, all while keeping employee health information secure.

allows leaders to gather the data needed to monitor and analyze employee and visitor health and wellness. Companies can create employee health surveys, monitor wellness trends and use data to make informed decisions on the return to work, all while keeping employee health information secure. Shift Management enables organizations to orchestrate the eventual return of employees to the office through shift management capabilities that can help reduce office density. In addition, organizations can avoid large groups in the office or elevators through spatial distance and scheduling breaks, including the management of third-party suppliers or vendor services.

enables organizations to orchestrate the eventual return of employees to the office through shift management capabilities that can help reduce office density. In addition, organizations can avoid large groups in the office or elevators through spatial distance and scheduling breaks, including the management of third-party suppliers or vendor services. myTrailhead for Employees delivers content to help employees skill up on new ways of working with out-of-the-box training, learning and wellness programs. In addition, employers can ensure returning employees comply with new safety policies and have the information they need to succeed.

delivers content to help employees skill up on new ways of working with out-of-the-box training, learning and wellness programs. In addition, employers can ensure returning employees comply with new safety policies and have the information they need to succeed. Volunteer & Grants Management will help organizations fulfill their relief goals with flexible, scalable tools that streamline volunteer coordination and grant-making processes. Now any organization will be able to achieve mission success by matching the right volunteers to events and automating the grants lifecycle for greater impact.

New Resources Feature Insights and Commentary From Top Experts

Every business and community around the world is navigating this crisis together, learning and drawing inspiration from new places every day. To help provide guidance and insights for businesses navigating the COVID-19 crisis and what comes next, Salesforce's new Work.com resource center includes expert commentary and advice from respected voices, such as Dr. David Agus, Dr. Larry Brilliant, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Harvard Business School economist Linda A. Hill, political scientist Ian Bremmer and more. The resource center gives everyone access to ideas and industry trends that are top of mind for business leaders looking to stabilize their businesses, adapt to a new normal, and plan for an eventual return to growth.

Extending Innovation and Impact with our Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Salesforce's trusted partner ecosystem is providing guidance and solutions for organizations of all sizes and across industries to return to the workplace safely. Global Strategic Consulting Partners, including Accenture, Deloitte and PwC, are Work.com's inaugural industry and business transformation specialists. Equipped with a deep understanding of the Salesforce platform and industry-specific knowledge, these advisors provide critical services to help organizations transform for the future.

Partners including Fusion Risk Management, Traction Guest and ComplianceQuest are building the inaugural ISV solutions on the Salesforce platform to extend Work.com. These solutions will empower customers to build business continuity and risk management plans, adapt supply chains, manage employees and visitors on site and more.

Salesforce Care Allows Organizations to Rapidly Respond to Customers, Employees and Partners

More than 8,000 companies have already signed up for Salesforce Care , a suite of free solutions designed to help businesses stabilize during the initial phase of the crisis. This includes employee and customer support, social media monitoring and engagement, remote collaboration and data analysis solutions with Tableau, specific offerings for the healthcare and manufacturing industries, and free access to Salesforce Essentials to help small businesses. Salesforce also launched the AppExchange COVID-19 Resource Center , a central resource of COVID-related solutions, and partnered with Amazon to offer free access to Amazon Connect so service teams working remotely can stay connected.

Comments on the news

"I am confident that without the digital quote-to-cash transformation we completed with Salesforce and the AppExchange we would not have been able to adapt and respond as quickly," said Steve Stessman , VP of Sales, Tuff Shed. "We're looking forward to the continued partnership with Salesforce to help us navigate to our new normal."

, VP of Sales, Tuff Shed. "We're looking forward to the continued partnership with Salesforce to help us navigate to our new normal." "We really needed to stay connected to our customers, because they mean so much to us, and we want them to continue to feel connected to our small business and our mission," said Amy Wright , Founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau's Coffee. "We know that Salesforce will help us build even stronger relationships as we reopen our shops in this new world."

Pricing and Availability

Work.com Command Center and Shift Management are expected to be generally available in June 2020 . Each is an add-on to Platform Starter with introductory pricing of $5 per user per month. Employee Wellness will be included with Work.com Command Center.

. Each is an add-on to Platform Starter with introductory pricing of per user per month. Employee Wellness will be included with Work.com Command Center. Emergency Response Management, which includes Contact Tracing, will be generally available in the second half of May 2020 . It is a suite of existing products, Health Cloud, Service Cloud, Lightning Scheduler, and Salesforce Maps, as well as a new product, Emergency Program Management. Emergency Program Management is an add-on to any Health Cloud or Service Cloud license in Enterprise Edition or above priced at $50 per user per month.

. It is a suite of existing products, Health Cloud, Service Cloud, Lightning Scheduler, and Salesforce Maps, as well as a new product, Emergency Program Management. Emergency Program Management is an add-on to any Health Cloud or Service Cloud license in Enterprise Edition or above priced at per user per month. New Employee Learning and Well-being content on myTrailhead will be generally available in June 2020 and will be included with myTrailhead for Employees, which is priced at $25 per user per month.

and will be included with myTrailhead for Employees, which is priced at per user per month. New and existing customers should visit Work.com for additional details on how to get started today.

