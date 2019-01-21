Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco.

Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 beginning at approximately 4:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1230255&tp_key=aac37192d8

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com

