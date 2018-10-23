Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Dr. David Agus, Founding Director & CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine at the University of Southern California, beginning at approximately 5:10 p.m. IDT.

A live webcast will be available: http://iframe.dacast.com/b/40839/c/441061

Connect with Salesforce

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://facebook.com/salesforce

Follow @Salesforce on Twitter: http://twitter.com/salesforce

Read the Salesforce blog: http://blogs.salesforce.com/

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com .

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

