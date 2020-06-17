Salesforce Commerce Cloud Named a Leader in B2C and B2B Commerce Suites Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Forrester Research has positioned Salesforce Commerce Cloud as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Suites Q2 2020 report, and for the first time, also in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites Q2 2020 report.

Salesforce B2C Commerce received the highest possible scores in the criteria of AI and machine learning, product vision and roadmap, supporting services, delivery and extensibility ecosystem, customers and customer acquisition, and product revenue.

Salesforce B2B Commerce tied for the top scores in the criteria of business intelligence and analytics, AI and machine learning, and delivery and extensibility ecosystem.

"We are in a digital-first economy, and online is the lifeline for many companies," said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Digital at Salesforce. "Salesforce Commerce Cloud is helping companies transform with the trust, speed and global footprint to win in a digital-first world."

Commerce Cloud empowers companies to create seamless shopping experiences for consumers and business buyers across all channels — mobile, social, web, and store. Its two main offerings — B2C Commerce and B2B Commerce — equip brands with the power of AI, headless commerce, Salesforce CRM integration that provides a 360 view over every customer, order management, content management and more, to help brands deliver the unified online and offline experiences that connected customers want today.

The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 is available here

The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 is available here

To learn more about Salesforce Commerce Cloud, please visit the website

