Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in an investor meeting hosted by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (PT) / 7:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

