Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer, will participate in the following investor meetings:

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 : Evercore ISI hosted meeting at 9:30 a.m. (PT) / 12:30 p.m. (ET) in Boston, MA.

: Evercore ISI hosted meeting at / in Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 : Evercore ISI hosted meeting at 9:30 a.m. (PT) / 12:30 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY .

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

