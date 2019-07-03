Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer, and Kori O'Brien, SVP, Alliances, will participate in a Salesforce Customer & Partner Perspectives Event co-hosted by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. (PT) / 8:00 a.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

