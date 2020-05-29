Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Monday, June 1, 2020 : Adam Blitzer , EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) .





Monday, June 8, 2020 : Doug Camplejohn , EVP & GM, Sales Cloud, will participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour at 4:15 p.m. (PT) / 7:15 p.m. (ET) .





Tuesday, June 9, 2020 : Adam Selipsky , CEO & President, Tableau, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:40 p.m. (PT) / 4:40 p.m. (ET) .





Tuesday, June 9, 2020 : Mark Hawkins , President & CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) .

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 : Mike Micucci , CEO, Commerce Cloud, will participate in the Citi Virtual Software Bus Tour at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET) .

Webcasts of each event will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

