Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

  • Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021: David Schmaier, CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in the Evercore ISI Virtual Bus Tour at 12:00 p.m. (PT) / 3:00 p.m. (ET).
     
  • Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021: Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, CRM Applications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Bus Tour at 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

