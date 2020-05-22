Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that for the seventh consecutive year it has been named the #1 CRM provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker . Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue more than any other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) vendor. In fact, Salesforce increased its market share in 2019 by more percentage points than the rest of the top 13 CRM vendors combined. Additionally, the report names Salesforce as the market share leader in sales applications, customer service applications and marketing applications.

"Every industry, company and organization is facing a digital imperative and adapting their business models to the new reality," said Bret Taylor, President and COO, Salesforce. "The latest IDC numbers underscore how companies are increasingly turning to Salesforce to help them digitally transform and deliver connected customer experiences."

In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific (including Japan).

Source: IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2020. CRM market includes the following IDC-defined functional markets: Sales Force Productivity and Management, Marketing Campaign Management, Customer Service, Contact Center, Advertising, and Digital Commerce Applications.

