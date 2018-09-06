Salesforce Partner enables Digital Transformation for the Manufacturing industry along North America's East Coast

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nubik Inc, a Montreal-based provider of cloud-based business solutions powered by Salesforce, announced today that it has acquired US-based Idle Tools, a full-service provider of Salesforce solutions headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Under the agreement, Nubik and Idle Tools will merge their business operations to strengthen their offering in the Digital Transformation for Manufacturers, Distributors, High Tech and Professional Services organization and as well as strengthening the company's strategic positioning on North America's East Coast.

According to the terms of the agreement, Nubik will acquire Idle Tools' assets, personnel, and customer contracts, and the merged organization will operate under the Nubik brand. The expanded business will serve over 800 organizations across the USA and Canada, with a total count of over 100 employees operating remotely on the continent.

The Nubik executive team is excited to welcome Idle Tools staff, their profound expertise in recommending and implementing Salesforce-based business solutions, and their hundreds of satisfied customers.

"Our mutual expertise in Salesforce solutions for the manufacturing and distribution industry, coupled with our complementary footprint throughout the U.S. East Coast was the driving force that lead to this win-win partnership", explains Katie Bussières, President of Nubik Inc. "However, a collaboration such as this one would not be possible without a strong cultural fit. During our discussions, it became quickly apparent that we share a commitment and a strong set of values towards our customers and employees."

This transaction has obvious synergy. Over the years, Idle Tools has developed several intelligent business tools based on the Salesforce platform that bring added value for manufacturers. Paired now with Nubik's business solution from Lead Acquisition to Contract Renewals, customers will thrive in their shift to becoming digitally-powered smart factories or organizations, whichever the case may be.

"We are extremely thankful for the company we were able to build and very proud to become a part of the Nubik family", said Scott Thomas, CEO of Idle Tools.

