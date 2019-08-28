SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, Salesforce has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

"Brands need an AI-first commerce platform to deliver the premium digital commerce experience that the market demands," said Mike Micucci, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "With Salesforce Commerce Cloud, our customers are armed with the intelligence, tools and ecosystem they need to successfully drive revenue and scale globally."

Gartner defines a digital commerce platform as "the core technology enabling customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buy decisions, and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment. The platform must have out-of-the-box capability or the APIs to support a self-service, interactive commerce experience that includes: storefront, product catalog navigation, product pages, shopping cart, check-out, customer account. The commerce product must support, out of the box, the ability to search for a product, add products to a cart, and fully price an order inclusive of product, customer- and order-level discounts or promotions. The commerce product must support interoperability with customer, product, content, and order functionality and data via APIs."

Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a leading commerce platform that empowers brands to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including mobile, web, social and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, Commerce Cloud delivers personalized shopping experiences at scale. Powered by Einstein AI, Commerce Cloud arms brands with the intelligence and insights necessary to drive engagement, conversion, revenue and customer loyalty.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Penny Gillespie, Christina Klock, et al., 22 August 2019. * In a previous version of the report, Salesforce was listed as Demandware because it acquired the company in 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company and Intelligent Customer Success Platform, empowers Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

