Salesforce Sponsors Corporate Counsel Men of Color Career Strategies Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Men of Color (CCMOC) will host a virtual Career Strategies Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The goal of the conference is to support career success for men of color in the workforce. The event, which is open men in all professions, is sponsored by Salesforce.

Seven prominent men of color who are leaders, businessmen, best-selling authors, philanthropists and entrepreneurs will give presentations during the event: