Salesforce to Hold Annual Investor Day on December 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that it will hold its annual Investor Day on Tuesday, Dec. 8 beginning at 10:30 a.m. (PT) / 1:30 p.m. (ET).

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available at www.salesforce.com/investorday2020 and at www.salesforce.com/investor. An investor presentation accompanying the program will also be made available at www.salesforce.com/investor at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT on Dec. 8, 2020.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

SOURCE Salesforce

