Salesfusion® Marketing Automation Platform Reports Successful Start to 2019

ATLANTA, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfusion®, the leading marketing technology platform for mid-sized marketing teams, continues to gain momentum with companies looking to migrate from legacy enterprise solutions. Salesfusion has experienced a 20 percent sales growth in each of the last two quarters following new leadership appointments, led by new CEO, Logan Henderson. "Our focus on delivering a superb customer experience, combined with an intuitive toolset and powerful analytics, has made Salesfusion the obvious choice for teams looking to efficiently deploy campaigns, understand engagement and drive growth for their business," stated Henderson.

Salesfusion's growth in the industry is noteworthy, as it's the only marketing automation platform to target mid-sized marketing teams and is quickly becoming a replacement choice for those unhappy with existing marketing automation platforms that are proving to be complex and costly with a subpar support experience. Salesfusion receives the highest ratings on popular software review sites against Hubspot, Marketo and Pardot in areas of support quality, product direction and CRM lead integration.

"Marketers continue to demand ease of use and price flexibility from their marketing automation technology. Salesfusion offers choice in the market for mid-sized marketing teams." - Jen Horton, VP and Group Director, SiriusDecisions

In March alone, Salesfusion signed global organizations, The Adecco Group® and Ogilvy & Mather®, industry leaders in their respective fields. The company's success in the MarTech industry as a solution for mid-sized businesses is also demonstrated by its salient customer wins, popularization in key industries and the initiation of strategic partnership programs. Such partnerships include CRM-focused partnerships with SugarCRM and Bullhorn as well as channel-growth partnerships with BrainSell and Faye Business Systems Group.

About Salesfusion:

Salesfusion is the new standard in marketing automation designed for mid-size companies. We focus on what matters most to marketers–streamlining campaign creation, understanding engagement, improving conversion and driving more revenue. Our powerful platform is intuitive, scalable and affordable and our experienced team is as hands-on as our clients need them to be. Learn more at www.salesfusion.com

