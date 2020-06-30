SalesHood Expands Leadership Team With SaaS Veteran Ron Baden

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesHood, the all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform, is announcing the appointment of Ron Baden as Chief Revenue Officer. Ron's proven track record at Planful (formerly Host Analytics), as the CRO and interim-CEO, is perfect for leading the go-to-market teams at SalesHood.

"The sales enablement industry is on fire. Every CEO, CRO and CMO is thinking about ways to boost sales productivity and grow revenue faster," says Ron Baden. "I'm excited to be working with two amazing founders and the best team in the sales enablement industry to scale our go-to-market and dominate our fast-growth new software category."

Demand is very high for scalable virtual sales enablement software for remote revenue teams to boost business productivity, especially in these times. Under Ron's leadership in his first 90 days, SalesHood realized dramatic lifts in its business.

Company has grown the sales team 3X

Largest new logo acquisition in company history

Biggest new business ARR growth in company history

Win-rates over 75%

202% adoption increase in customer usage

"Ron Baden is a stellar leader with a proven track record in growing and scaling SaaS businesses. Ron's leadership and go-to-market experience will help propel SalesHood into our next phase of hypergrowth rapid expansion," shares Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder, SalesHood.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the leading all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform used by hypergrowth companies to boost sales performance. The SalesHood Sales Enablement Platform is a B2B sales tool designed for remote teams and proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Successful hypergrowth companies like Demandbase, DocuSign, DOMO, Omada Health, Nuance, Sage, RingCentral, Tanium, Tealium, Trinet, UnitedWay and Yext use SalesHood to boost growth and impact revenue outcomes. For more information about SalesHood, visit us at https://www.saleshood.com.

