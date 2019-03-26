Salient CRGT Announces an RS3 Contract Award

FAIRFAX, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT is pleased to announce a contract award to participate in the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) from the U.S. Army's Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) Program Office Mission. This IDIQ will provide knowledge-based professional engineering support services to U.S. military command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance programs. The RS3 contract gives Salient CRGT the opportunity to provide cutting edge technology services in cyber security, data analytics and other IT services to customers across the Department of Defense. The contract has a period of performance of five years, with one optional five-year ordering period and carries a total ceiling of $37.4 Billion.

"The RS3 contract is a vehicle for us to continue supporting the U.S. Army C4ISR community around the world," said Salient CRGT CEO Tom Ferrando. "This award builds on our already successful business and represents confidence in Salient CRGT's ability to deliver critical technologies and advance capabilities to the DoD, Intelligence Community, and Federal Government."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

