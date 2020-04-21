Salient CRGT Announces New Executive Director of Strategic Programs for Civilian Services Group

FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT, Inc. (SCRGT) announced today that Rory Schultz has joined the company as Executive Director of Strategic Programs, Civilian Services Group. In this role, Rory will lend his experience and leadership to management of the programs in SCRGT's civilian sector portfolio totaling over $180M annually and involving both IT infrastructure services and application development engagements. He will mentor and guide Project and Program Managers in the effective and efficient management of complex IT programs to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. He will assist Program Managers in the continuous professional and personal development of all employees and help maintain an effective and stable workforce.

"I am honored to join such a talented team and look forward to providing our customers with outstanding system development and design, software delivery, and modernization services," says Rory Schultz.

"I've asked Rory to ensure that he maintains our focus on delivering quality to our customers. Enabling our customers to meet their goals and continuing to maintain focus on our employees is vital," said Atacan Donmez, Senior Vice President, Civilian Services Group. "I am confident that his leadership will continue to foster our growth and provide the best service to our clients."

Rory is a 35-year veteran of the Federal Government. He started as a GS-4 Intern and advanced to complex positions until he retired as a GS-15. In the past, he has worked for the Executive Office of The President, the U.S. Treasury, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). For the last ten years he has been at the USDA, first as the Acting CIO and the CTO for daily operations with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), and the last four years as the Client Executive with the CIO/Client Experience Center.

As the Client Executive, he co-led the move by USDA to consolidate daily end user services, successfully moving various Agencies under USDA CIO for End User Consolidation. Prior to that he was the Acting CIO at FNS and was responsible for the full range of daily operations and known for his customer service. During this time, he was also the CTO and was responsible for the service desk and other end user functions and providing a look ahead at the coming technology.

Prior to his service at FNS, he was the Director for DO Information Technology at USDA providing daily support for end users, application development, and network security.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

