BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salim A. Souid, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Pediatrician at El Nunu Medical P.C.

Opening its doors in 2012, El Nunu Medical P.C. has garnered a stellar reputation amongst the community to which it serves. Serving Brooklyn in their Sheepshead Bay and East New York locations, the facility offers expert, kind-hearted pediatric care.



With over 9 years of experience, Dr. Souid has amassed an impressive 5-star rating on ZocDoc. Committed to his profession and to the kids he treats, Dr. Souid states, "I love to work with kids. Kids are a whole new world." According to Dr. Souid, the key to success in Pediatrics is "patience".



Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Souid received his Doctor of Medicine degree from St. Matthew's University School of Medicine. Thereafter, Dr. Souid completed his residency in Pediatrics at Maimonides Medical Center. Previous to medical school, Dr. Souid graduated with his Master's degree from Saint Joseph's College.



To further his professional development, Dr. Souid is currently affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, in Brooklyn, New York and Segulah pediatrics. Respected amongst his peers, Dr. Souid is a member of the American College of Physicians.



Fluent in multiple languages, Dr. Souid speaks English, Hebrew, and Arabic.



Dr. Souid dedicates this recognition "to my wife, Linda, and my kids: Margaret, Barta, Leo, Ezra, and David."

