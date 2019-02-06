Salix Care Will Gift Music and Movie Stars at This Year's GRAMMYs® and on Hollywood's Biggest Night

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenters and performers at this year's GRAMMYs® and nominees in the major acting and directing categories on Hollywood's Biggest Night, held Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 respectively, will have Salix Care Lotion in their gift bags. Celebrities are provided swag bags that contain luxurious and "must have" products and Salix Care is excited to be included this year. After 15 years of careful research, the experts at Salix have designed and launched their all-natural new product to aid in hair removal.

Salix Care

"We at Salix Care are honored to be included in the gift bags and are excited that music and movie stars will be trying our product," says Ibrahim Nasif of Salix Care. "At Salix Care, we pride ourselves on using raw, natural ingredients in our product. We believe that nature holds the key to a back-to-basics approach to skincare."

Salix Care Lotion is FDA-approved and cruelty-free. It's made with all-natural ingredients and carries a low molecular weight. This allows the active ingredients to quickly make their way down the hair shaft and into the hair matrix bulb where the hair growth begins, dissolving hair and shrinking the hair follicle. This stops hair growing at the source.

The lotion is also enhanced with other natural ingredients to help with inflammation, redness and dry skin. The powerful anti-inflammatory jojoba oil penetrates the skin to reduce redness and moisturize the skin while the refreshing thyme oil works as an antioxidant to the skin. Lavender oil serves as an antibacterial to keep the pores clean and prevent any ingrown hairs while making skin feel supple and smooth.

"If you're tired of the same harsh chemicals and abrasive formulas, we invite both men and women alike to feel the Salix difference and join the millions who are already enjoying its soothing effects," adds Nasif.

To learn more about the product and to order, visit SalixCare.com.

About Salix Care

Salix Care Lotion is a breakthrough hair removal product. The FDA-approved lotion uses all-natural ingredients that leave skin feeling supple, smooth and touchable while working to minimize hair regrowth. For more information, visit SalixCare.com and follow them on Instagram.

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets want there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS or the Academy.

