Salix Supports Liver Awareness Month With New Educational Initiatives

"At Salix, we are committed to raising awareness of OHE, its risk factors and the need for early detection given that OHE patients are at a high risk for hospital readmission and short survival rates,"5,6 said Robert Spurr, president, Salix Pharmaceuticals. "In addition to our longstanding partnerships with advocacy and professional organizations, we're proud to launch our new online LiverHEalthNow resource, which is designed to strengthen physician-patient communication, and hopefully, help reduce the burden of a delayed diagnosis in OHE patients."

Salix's Liver Awareness Month initiatives include:

LiverHEalthNow

A new, online resource designed to support the management of patients suffering from chronic liver disease and OHE. LiverHEalthNow offers tools to help screen patients, define an OHE episode and coordinate care. For more information, visit LiverHEALTHnow.com.

Salix will join the national conversation about OHE through social media, leveraging its Twitter and LinkedIn platforms to galvanize awareness of OHE's prevalence and symptoms. To take part, connect with Salix on Twitter and LinkedIn.

As a corporate council member of the American Liver Foundation (ALF), Salix is a sponsor of The American Debates, The Progression of Liver Disease campaign and Virtual Liver Life Walks.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

