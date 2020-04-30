Salix To Highlight New Data Across Its Portfolio Of Products At Digestive Disease Week 2020 Virtual Meeting

"R&D is at the core of our business strategy and the driver behind our ongoing commitment to shape the future of GI," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "We look forward to sharing what we believe is compelling GI data and continuing to engage in productive scientific exchange to drive the development of new, innovative solutions for patients with unmet needs."

The full list of research to be released via the DDW online portal includes:

Chang, Christopher. "A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3, Placebo-Controlled Studies Assessing the Impact of Colonoscopy Timing on Rifaximin Efficacy in Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea."

Rao, Satish S.C. "Rifaximin Is Efficacious for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea in Adults Previously Treated with Other IBS Medications."

Bajaj, Jasmohan S. "Lactulose Withdrawal Can Potentiate Breakthrough Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy in Patients Controlled with Rifaximin Plus Lactulose Therapy: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Randomized Controlled Trial."

Kakiyama, Genta. "Rifaximin Soluble Solid Dispersion Tablets Modify Gut Microbial Function, as Shown by Increased Fecal Secondary Bile Acid Levels Compared with Placebo, in Patients with Early Decompensated Cirrhosis."

Bharucha, Adil E. "Plecanatide for Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome‒Constipation: Analysis of Abdominal Pain from Four Randomized Phase 3 Clinical Trials."

Moshiree, Baharak. "Acid Suppression Therapy Does Not Affect the Efficacy and Safety Profile of Plecanatide: A Patient-Level Pooled Analysis of Two Large Randomized Controlled Trials in Chronic Idiopathic Constipation."

Brenner, Darren. "Plecanatide for Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome‒Constipation: Analysis of Symptoms' Responses by Baseline Bloating Severity from Four Randomized Phase 3 Clinical Trials."

Menees, Stacy. "Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of Plecanatide for the Treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome‒Constipation in Patients Aged 65 Years or Older."

Webster, Lynn . "Reductions in All-Cause Mortality Associated with the Use of Methylnaltrexone for Opioid-Induced Bowel Disorders: A Pooled Analysis."

Farchadi, David. "Cumulative Laxation Response with Methylnaltrexone: Implications for Hospitalized Patients with Advanced Illness and Opioid-Induced Constipation."

Mehta, Neel. "Attrition of Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events by Methylnaltrexone in Patients with Chronic Noncancer Pain and Opioid-Induced Constipation."

Caffrey , Rebecca . "Methylnaltrexone and Rifaximin Treatments Significantly Improve Chronic "Leaky Gut" in a Diet-Induced Mouse Model of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease."

Cash, Brooks. "Efficacy of 1 L NER1006 Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy in Adults with Diabetes: A Pooled Analysis of Two Randomized, Phase 3 Studies."

Schoenfeld, Philip. "Adenoma Detection Rates with 1 L NER1006 Bowel Preparation Exceed Minimum Threshold Recommendations in Colonoscopy Screening Population and NER1006 Demonstrates Overall Bowel Cleansing Success Regardless of Colonoscopy Indication."

About Salix

Salix is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For over 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

