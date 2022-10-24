Sally Beauty Introduces bondbar: Bond Repair for All Hair Types

The retailer's new pro-quality bonding line is backed by industry-leading hair expertise and clinically proven performance.

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the destination for pro-quality hair color and care, is proud to launch bondbar — a new line of pro-quality bonding technology products for all hair types and textures. Born from the company's vast knowledge and deep passion for hair, the line includes a four-step, accessibly priced system that bridges the gap in care for damaged hair.

Key industry trends have propelled the demand for powerful hair repair solutions that the beauty retailer couldn't ignore.

Bondbar 4-Step System for Your Healthiest, Happiest Hair

"Over the last few years, we've witnessed a remarkable increase in DIY styling and hair color, from vibrant to natural shades. Customers are taking beauty into their own hands. However, frequent coloring and the use of heat can lead to damage. That's why we see our customers take a more skincare-based approach to hair care. They want their hair to feel and be healthy — not just appear healthy," said Steve Chattin, Vice President of Global Product Development at Sally Beauty.

Bonding technology is booming within the industry, but the category tends to be premium priced. As an industry leader, Sally Beauty knows this space and developed bondbar at an accessible price. This intentional move was to meet the needs of the hair-conscious consumer who is looking for both quality and value.

Bondbar's quality is evident in its performance, which is a unique point of difference. When all four bondbar products are used as a system, the regimen promises up to 70% reduced breakage during combing and up to 90% improvement in wet detangling. Bondbar is cruelty-free, vegan, SLS/SLES free, paraben-free, and phthalate free. "It was crucial for us to deliver a product that truly delivers on its promise to strengthen and repair damaged hair at an accessible price point," said Chattin. Additionally, each bottle is also recyclable and sustainable.

The current lineup features four quality products that can be used as a complete system based on individual needs:

#3 Bonding Pre-Shampoo : apply the hair treatment to damp hair allowing it to sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. This product helps reduce breakage and generate new bonds for stronger hair.

: apply the hair treatment to damp hair allowing it to sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. This product helps reduce breakage and generate new bonds for stronger hair. #4 Bonding Shampoo : strengthens and hydrates damaged hair while preventing flyaways and frizz.

: strengthens and hydrates damaged hair while preventing flyaways and frizz. #5 Bonding Conditioner : improves manageability and prevents the formation of split ends.

: improves manageability and prevents the formation of split ends. #6 Bonding Styling Cream: the leave-in styling cream strengthens and moisturizes while reducing frizz for up to 72 hours.

"We are proud to launch bondbar. Hair damage is something that everyone experiences, so delivering a high-quality, accessibly priced product with clinically proven performance was key," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty.

Learn more about bondbar and shop the complete system at SallyBeauty.com , Amazon.com , and Sally Beauty stores.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com / .

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.