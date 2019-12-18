Sally Beauty Launches 'SBH Going Green' Program

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) announced today the launch of 'SBH Going Green,' a company-wide effort intended to reduce the brand's environmental impact by reducing waste and energy usage throughout its stores, supply chain and headquarters. In an effort to be a good corporate citizen, by reducing waste and conserving energy, Sally Beauty Holdings aims to enhance the sustainability of the planet and the communities in which it operates.

"Sally Beauty is committed to a top-down transformation. Making our operations more sustainable helps our communities and our business," said Aaron Alt, president of Sally Beauty Supply. "Our customer base wants to see a more environmentally-friendly Sally, and we're proud of the plan we've developed to get us there."

Starting in 2020, Sally Beauty, CosmoProf and corporate-owned Armstrong McCall stores will discontinue the use of plastic bags, instead offering their customers a choice between paper bags and reuseble bags made from recycled materials, in each case available for a small fee. This effort alone will eliminate more than 104 million plastic bags from landfills per year. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings is committed to removing all instances of styrofoam from its operations, leading to an initial reduction of 300,000 pieces from landfills in the first year. Finally, corporate headquarters has launched a cardboard recycling program in an effort to recycle five to seven tons of cardboard per year. Together, these changes will contribute to an estimated $2-$3 million in annual savings.

The Sally Beauty banner also continues to make progress with cleaner product development and sourcing. All finished owned-brand products are already 'cruelty-free,' and more than half are vegan, including Ion Renewing Shampoo and Ion Color Solutions Conditioner. Sally Beauty Holdings plans to have at least 80 percent of its owned-brand products become vegan by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Finally, earlier in 2019, the brand also launched an energy management pilot program in 64 stores that resulted in a 34 percent reduction in energy per store. Based on the success of the program, the brand will be implementing the energy conservation plan in additional stores over the next three years, targeting locations with the highest energy usage.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com

