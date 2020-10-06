Sally Beauty Supply and Cosmo Prof Announce the Cultivate Cohort of Women Entrepreneurs

UniQurl – Formulated for kinky curls, Registered Nurse Alexis Stanley developed UniQurl's hair care line to serve a hair type that has traditionally lacked options. Each product is designed to maintain and nourish naturally kinky hair.

True + Pure Texture – Natural hair expert, celebrity stylist and salon owner Pekela Riley, started her line of luxury hair extensions with a passion to serve women of color from diverse backgrounds. Products are meticulously crafted to develop beautiful, natural hair textures that blend kinks, coils, curls and waves.

Peculiar Roots— Driven by the passion to see locs and natural hairstyles receive the pampering and care they deserve, Tara Darnley founded Peculiar Roots to help others embrace their uniqueness.

founded Peculiar Roots to help others embrace their uniqueness. Pattie Yankee Products— Celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee is one of the most sought-after nail experts in the industry and is taking nails to the next level with her line of polishes. The line is a frequent staple on New York Fashion Week runways.

The Cultivate program saw an overwhelming response of applications with many focused on natural hair care to meet the unique needs of the often underserved textured hair consumer. Sally Beauty Holdings has a long history of supporting and launching both female and Black-founded businesses. Sally Beauty is proud to have over twenty-five Black-founded brands including Vernon François, The Mane Choice, Mielle, Design Essentials, and newly added Flawless By Gabrielle Union and Kim Kimble, to name a few.

"We are amazed by the ingenuity found among female entrepreneurs, who are consistently finding creative ways to meet consumer demand during the ongoing pandemic," said Pam Kohn, SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Sally Beauty Holdings. "We're proud to be part of each of these brands' incredible journeys in bringing the latest DIY trends to market, particularly at a time when salons and consumers are seeking new solutions."

The company is rewarding the Cultivate Cohort with online distribution and business grants worth a combined total of $60,000. The winning brands will also participate in a 4-week virtual boot camp focusing on key areas such as merchandising, social media, marketing, ecommerce, store operations and entrepreneurship. Each focus-area of the boot camp was selected to ensure businesses are set up for success and longevity in the beauty industry. Following the boot camp, the winners will present to senior-level Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof leaders at the Perfect Pitch Capstone event for a chance to receive in-store distribution in select stores.

