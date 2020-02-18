Sally Beauty's Search for Inaugural #SallyCrew Continues, and the Competition is Fierce

"Encouraging self-expression and inspiring at-home pros are at the core of the new Sally Beauty. For these Instagram videos, we encourage influencers to show us how they embody our new mission to help consumers 'Unleash their PROtential,'" said Carolyne Guss, group vice president of marketing at Sally Beauty. "We're excited to see how these content creators engage their followers to secure one of the coveted positions."

Once the 25 semi-finalists are selected, they will promote special category products on their social platforms to showcase how they can bring the "power of pro" to their followers. Fans will be able to support their favorite semi-finalists by voting, in addition to shopping their curated product picks at sallybeauty.com.

The ultimate #SallyCrew will comprise experts in the categories of hair color, hair care, textured hair care, cosmetics and nails. Each will receive a contract worth up to $150,000, which includes professional business coaching, access to free products prior to public launch, spokesperson opportunities with the brand and more. A strong candidate embodies the "Unleash Your PROtential" motto by using knowledge of the beauty industry to offer inspiration and instill confidence in Sally customers to achieve professional results at home.

Fans can vote for their favorite influencers by following the hashtag #SallyCrew, which will be featured at www.sallybeauty.com/sallycrew.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

