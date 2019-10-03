Sally's Apizza Answers Increasing Calls to Open for Lunch and Dinner 7 Days a Week
October 7th and 8th, 2019 Will be Free Pizza Days to Launch Expanded Schedule
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're busier than we've ever been," said Rick Consiglio, son of Sal "Sally" Consiglio, the namesake of Sally's Apizza. "More and more people have been asking us to open 7 days a week and for lunch. Some of them travel hundreds of miles to come here. We held off expanding our hours until I was confident that we could maintain the quality. I'm finally comfortable that we have enough good people in place to do this." He added, "My father was a perfectionist. I know he would be proud that we are staying faithful to his original recipes and the special baking techniques he developed."
"This will make a lot of people happy," said Ray Santiago, a more than 30-year veteran at Sally's. "It was tough for us to hear how, if people came to New Haven on a day we weren't open, they would have to settle for somewhere else. Because we know people don't want to settle. There's nothing like Sally's. When you get that craving for Sally's pizza, you need to have it. And now people can get it every day."
Free Pizza Day Events to Launch Expanded Permanent Schedule
- "First Monday" Event on October 7th open to EVERYONE from Open to Close. One Free Small or Medium Pizza with choice of toppings for every two people in a party plus one soft drink for each person.
- "First Tuesday" Event on October 8th open to NEW HAVEN AFFILIATED PERSONS, residents, students, workers (bring some proof of affiliation). One Free Small or Medium Pizza with choice of toppings for every two people in a party plus one soft drink for each person.
New Permanent Hours and Days Schedule Starting October 7, 2019:
- 11:30 am to 9:30 pm Every Day of the Week
- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK from October 7th onward
