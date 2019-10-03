Sally's Apizza Answers Increasing Calls to Open for Lunch and Dinner 7 Days a Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're busier than we've ever been," said Rick Consiglio, son of Sal "Sally" Consiglio, the namesake of Sally's Apizza. "More and more people have been asking us to open 7 days a week and for lunch. Some of them travel hundreds of miles to come here. We held off expanding our hours until I was confident that we could maintain the quality. I'm finally comfortable that we have enough good people in place to do this." He added, "My father was a perfectionist. I know he would be proud that we are staying faithful to his original recipes and the special baking techniques he developed."