Salomón Rodriguez's New Book Capacitación Ministerial Facilitates A Comprehensive Understanding Of How To Effectively Minister God's Word To People Of All Backgrounds

Rodriguez said this about his book: "The course is of a nondenominational nature with the objective of helping the beginner in the preaching career and exercising the call in the work of the Lord Jesus Christ. The steps that this course presents are basic and practical. They work properly in the ministerial field of the novel and experienced preacher.

Within the scriptural focus of the course, the help and illustrations of how to discover the method to convince and persuade with what we say are indicated. In summary, this work offers the reader

how to know the personal and individual ethics to whom the Word is addressed; the way of understanding something before announcing it, facilitating the saying, taking into account the rule of interpretation, whether common or theological; knowing how to understand does not guarantee, which I can imply in some cases, we need to know how to do it; and for the reason of not having the same academic resources, I present this work in a simple and concise way.

Without dancing, I think what the course offers you will be very helpful. Blessings."

Published by Page Publishing, Salomón Rodriguez's new book Capacitación Ministerial will teach laymen and ministers alike in efficiently becoming God's handmaids, capable of competent preaching with fruitful outcomes and a strong sense of evangelization.

Consumers who wish to improve their Gospel-sharing to various individuals and successfully beckon hem to god's grace and salvation can purchase Capacitación Ministerial in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

