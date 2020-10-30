Salomón Velázquez's new book Papucho, a stirring account on true-to-life moments of trial on couples that result in physical and emotional separation

Salomón said this about his book: " Papucho is a real-life story, narrated in an agile and simple language that vividly transports the reader to the scene of the events. It exposes the existing vulnerability in the strip that separates love and commitment to heartbreak and betrayal between couples separated by distance, causing alarming numbers of broken marriages and broken homes.

The work shows the cracking of the internal feeling that produces the separation of loved ones with the disintegration of the family nucleus, caused by the desire to meet new horizons and the search for a better future for their own utopian. In addition, the vicissitudes to which he who under different circumstances has to leave his country is subjected."

Published by Page Publishing, Salomón Velázquez's new book Papucho reaches out to readers by imparting real-life circumstances of heartbreak and treachery in relationships that lead to the inevitable demise of trust and commitment.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened on the true meaning of relationship and keeping it safe and thriving can purchase Papucho in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322444/Salom_n_Vel_zquez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

