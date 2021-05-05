Salon Professionals Fight Skin Cancer

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One out of five Americans will develop skin cancer during some time in their life. One person dies of melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer every 55 minutes. But if caught early, melanoma is curable.

People go to hair salons on average of every 6 weeks-more often than they would see a medical professional. Since salon professionals tend to areas of the body that are not easily visible for the client, such as scalp and back areas, they can potentially spot a worrisome new growth. This is critical because "finding a mole at the right time can save a life," according to Dr. Larissa Geskin, MD, FAAD, Columbia University.