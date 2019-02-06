Salon Spa 300 Announces the Grand Re-Opening of a Luxury Salon Spa Where Elegance & Tranquility Abounds

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly redesigned, premier SalonSpa300.com in the Royal Palm Plaza Shopping Center of Boca Raton promises to bring the finest European style ambiance and beauty treatments to South Florida. New owners Svetlana & Olivier Zaugg completely remodeled the premises and made their Grand Re-Opening Celebration Dec. 4, 2018. Attendees were treated to delicious food and spirits. More importantly, they got to tour the premises and discover the hi-tech beauty and elegance surrounding each area. Svetlana's mission was to convert this Day Spa into Boca Raton's most luxurious address for beauty pampering. They set out to create an amazing private room area for services of bridal parties, sweet sixteen, princess birthdays or just about any other special celebration where a group wants to relax, have fun, share appetizers & drinks while getting beautiful for that special occasion. This party room includes plush robes, wrap-around comfortable sofas, styling booth, its own lighted Hollywood style make-up area and a giant backdrop complete with a red-carpet for the perfect picture.

From peerless design to meticulous craft and superior spacing, no detail has been spared. Svetlana and Olivier the owners started the planning with an open-concept of a white clean vision surrounding the hair stylists' chairs, barber area, tranquil spa, manicure section and super hi-tech pedicure chairs. The welcoming, warm smiles and comfortable surroundings provides a dreamy state of relaxation.

SalonSpa300 provides the most advanced European technological services for microblading, permanent makeup, skin care, waxing, facials, teeth whitening, massage therapy, top-notch experienced manicurists and hair stylists. The website chat support is wonderful, and beauty questions or consults are encouraged. New customers visiting the premises for a new consult walk away with a courtesy product. Beautifully crafted gift certificates are perfect to impress a loved one. "Boca Raton is a top shopping and dining destinations. Now, combined with this exclusive one-stop beauty and relaxation spa, is becoming a must destination for visitors, snowbirds and locals alike. For more information contact Olivier at (561) 334-4806.

