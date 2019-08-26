SalonBiz Announces the New Communications Suite

HAMMOND, La., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SalonBiz Software, the leading salon management software for salons and spas, announced the launch of its latest software module: Communications Suite.

Communications Suite provides three major components that boost productivity, results and cost savings for salons and spas through automation and ease of use. The components include email marketing, automated appointment reminders and confirmations, and automated reviews and guest feedback.

Email marketing allows salons to connect and engage with clients by developing gorgeous branded emails using custom drag-and-drop templates. The ability to create set-and-forget campaigns will keep the salon top of mind with their clients generating additional revenue. Users are able to measure the success of their email marketing efforts with built-in analytical reporting on each send.

Automated reminders and confirmations via text and/or email help increase productivity and frequency of visits by reducing no-shows.

Automated reviews and guest feedback provide instant feedback after each visit with the opportunity to push reviews to Facebook and Google, positively impacting the salon's online presence. Salons can reward their happy clients and address less satisfied ones in the moment.

"Communications Suite is the latest module furthering our mission of creating the most modern and complete management software for top salons and spas. Communications Suite allows salons and spas to maximize their connection with clients in the age of real-time communication," says Louie Lago, President of SalonBiz. "Software and app automation empowers our customers to spend more time with their clients and less time in front of a computer."

Salons face unique challenges, including the ability to manage an increasingly demanding and flexible workforce while keeping high standards of service and modern communication with mobile-connected guests. SalonBiz software addresses the most important needs of salons with a focus on ease of use and revenue driving features.

About SalonBiz

SalonBiz provides innovative system solutions to the top salons and spas across the globe. Founded in 1994 and with a history of technical innovation for the industry, SalonBiz offers a suite of integrated products to automate best practices and salon and spa operations including integrated payments, inventory management, appointment booking, business benchmarks, reporting, multi-location management, communications, eCommerce, online booking and gift cards, product recommendations, prebooking, and mobile applications. Most winners of Salon Today 200 are SalonBiz customers. To find out more about how SalonBiz helps owners and professionals reach their full potential, please visit salonbizsoftware.com.

