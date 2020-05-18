Salonpas® Celebrates Salonpas® Day with Product Donation to "NYC Healthcare Heroes" Program

The program – launched in partnership with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Robin Hood, New York City's largest poverty fighting organization, and the American Red Cross – is providing "NYC Healthcare Heroes" packages of shelf-stable food, household cleaning and personal care products, as well as over-the-counter medicine including the Salonpas Pain Relief Patches , to staff at hospitals across the five boroughs through June, alleviating the burden of having to shop for themselves and their families. In coordination with Aramark, which is donating labor to provide procurement, assembly and delivery services, Red Cross volunteers are distributing the packages to hospital staff.

"We are honored to be a part of this 'NYC Healthcare Heroes' initiative and to help ease the pain of New York City's medical heroes who serve so bravely on the front lines," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one pain patch brand.

In addition, Salonpas will be communicating in The New York Times and The New York Daily News with a heartfelt message to all essential workers. Salonpas Day falls on May 18th (05/18) each year because "Kori wo Iyasu," which translates to "relieve stiffness" in Japanese, also contains references to the numbers 5, 1, and 8.

Donations to "NYC Health Heroes" are accepted at this Robin Hood link.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve everyday aches and pains. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. It holds the distinction of being the first topical NSAID ever approved OTC by the FDA to treat moderate pain. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/

About Debra and Leon Black

Debra and Leon Black support numerous medical and other institutions in New York City and throughout the United States. Debra sits on the Board of Overseers at Weill Cornell Medicine, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Rockefeller University, and she has spearheaded gifts for Melanoma and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder ("OCD") research. Leon is Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Apollo Global Management. He also is the chairman of the Museum of Modern Art ("MoMA") and serves as a trustee of Mount Sinai Hospital, where his family launched The Black Family Stem Cell Institute in 2005. In 2007, the Blacks co-founded the Melanoma Research Alliance, a non-profit foundation that has become the largest private funder of Melanoma research worldwide, having committed over $150 million in funding to advance understanding of the disease. In 2020, the Blacks co-founded The Foundation for OCD Research to fund research into and treatment for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

About Aramark

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect on Facebook and Twitter .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

