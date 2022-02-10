Salsify Completes SOC 2 and ISO Security Evaluations

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, announced it has once again completed security accreditations for its Product Experience Management (ProductXM) and Supplier Experience Management (SupplierXM - formerly Alkemics) platforms.

ProductXM – which empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to create, deliver, and optimize product experiences that win the algorithm across their digital touchpoints -- has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls SOC 2(R) Type 2 examination against Security and Availability principles of the evaluation.

SOC 2 standards are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and address security controls such as organization and management, monitoring of controls, communications, risk management, and more. The Type 2 evaluation means brand manufacturers using Salsify to organize, store, collaborate, syndicate, and analyze their product content can feel confident in the secure design and operating effectiveness of the Salsify platform, having gone through a rigorous security verification process.

SupplierXM – which enables retailers to win the omnichannel shopper through deep collaboration with their suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship—also retained ISO/IEC27001:2013 compliance for its Information Security Management System.

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates its commitment to ensuring its customers' data availability, integrity, and confidentiality. In addition, compliance with this standard confirms that SupplierXM information security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

"Brands and retailers depend on Salsify to win on the digital shelf," said Kal Dhinsa, VP of Information Security at Salsify. "Maintaining security practices aligned with SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC27001:2013 helps provides them an additional layer of confidence that data management and security are a priority for Salsify."

Both examinations were conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, an independent accounting and auditing firm headquartered in the United States. These achievements are evidence that Salsify continues to prioritize security controls and protecting client data across both of its platforms.

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest-growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to stand out on the digital shelf. For more information, please visit www.salsify.com .

