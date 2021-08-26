Salsify Launches New Adobe Commerce Connector to Accelerate D2C Sales on Brand-Owned Sites

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced a new connector with Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source to help brands accelerate direct to consumer (D2C) sales using purpose-built Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities.

Using Salsify's ProductXM solution, brands can now use the native connector to send their product content directly to their Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source ecommerce site. In addition, once product content has been published, the connector will automatically synchronize any changes to your product content between Salsify ProductXM and the ecommerce site. The connector for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source was designed and delivered in partnership with an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, Blue Acorn iCi, an Infosys company.

"Salsify's ProductXM has been the backbone of our digital shelf strategy, and when combined with Adobe Commerce, we can connect directly with our consumers," said Bob Land, VP of Consumer Experience at Dorel Juvenile. "I'm excited about this new partnership that will enable us to get accurate product content to our websites more seamlessly."

"In today's fast-paced world, agility is critical to ecommerce success," said Tory Brunker, Director of Product Marketing and Documentation, Commerce at Adobe."We're excited about our collaboration with Salsify to equip brands with purpose-built PIM capabilities via a direct connection from Salsify to Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source to accelerate their direct-to-consumer sales."

With this connector, Salsify ProductXM and Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source customers will be able to:

Use Salsify ProductXM as their single source of truth for product content, eliminating duplicative work and data silos while increasing cross-functional transparency.

Transform and syndicate product content, including enhanced content, from Salsify to meet their site-specific requirements for wholesale and direct selling channels, including brand-owned D2C sites built with Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source.

Increase speed to market and build more engaging customer experiences on ecommerce sites built with Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source by leveraging their pre-existing product content library in Salsify, intuitive workflows and user interface, and automatic synchronization of your most up-to-date product content.

For additional information on the Salsify Connector for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, please check out our webinar: https://www.salsify.com/resources/magento-launch-webinar-08-26-2021

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit: www. salsify.com .

Contact:

Ron Favali

[email protected]

727-512-4490

SOURCE Salsify

Related Links

http://www.salsify.com

