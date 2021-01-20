Salsify Launches Partner Program to Extend Digital Shelf Expertise to Global Brand Manufacturers

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience management platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced the launch of its partner program for agencies, systems integrators, and consultancies. The new program extends digital shelf excellence to brand manufacturers across the globe through a combination of Salsify's best-in-class technology platform and professional services from the partner ecosystem.

"Brand manufacturers need to accelerate digital shelf efforts immediately if they want to keep pace with the rapid changes in consumer behavior. Such an acceleration can only happen when they take advantage of the best technologies and expertise available," said Dan Herman, SVP, Partners & Alliances at Salsify. "Digital shelf transformation is an unprecedented opportunity for Salsify partners. I am thrilled to see partners rapidly scaling their Salsify practice in response to growing demand, and the integral role they are playing in our customers' success."

"Salsify continues to be one of our most effective technology partners when it comes to ensuring that joint clients can onboard quickly and effectively while simultaneously setting them up for long-term success," said John Phan, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplifi. "These new resources being offered in the expanded partner program will be a boon to our continued work with Salsify, driving digital shelf excellence across our shared client base."

The program offers tiered levels of benefits for partners to take advantage of across a host of initiatives. Examples of such benefits include:

- Access to the Salsify Certification Program , in-depth education and training across the various components of the Salsify platform

- Co-marketing opportunities, such as case study development, demand generation and PR activities

- Dedicated enablement and support resources

- Access to networking and educational activities, including Salsify's virtual partner summit, Digital Shelf Delivery , being held this year on February 17.

The announcement follows a year of rapid growth for Salsify's partner initiatives. The company doubled the number of partners in 2020 and more than doubled internal headcount to support partners, resulting in triple the amount of new revenue generated by partners compared to 2019. Global efforts also saw tremendous uptick, with more than half of Salsify's EMEA customers now working with Salsify's partner ecosystem. The success culminated with the promotion of Herman, formerly Vice President of Retail at Salsify, to his new expanded role in December .

"Our strong standing with clients is due to the ecosystem of excellent partners that we make available to them. Salsify is an integral part of that ecosystem when it comes to technologies required to win on the digital shelf," said Dan Neiweem, Principal at Avionos. "With the new resources available to Salsify partners in their partner program, the end result will be even more digital shelf growth and success for clients."

For more information and to register to become a partner, visit, www.salsify.com/partners/delivery .

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

