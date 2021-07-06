Salsify Launches Syndication Certification Program, Further Empowering Customers and Partners to Acquire the Skills for Digital Shelf Success

BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform that helps brands and retailers win on the digital shelf, today announced the launch of its Syndication Certification program. The Syndication Certification program equips Salsify implementation partners and administrator-level customers to lead their teams in succeeding with Salsify and their digital shelf programs.

The Salsify Syndication Certification path includes 11 self-paced e-learning courses and a skills assessment. The courses cover use cases, custom channels, system readiness, readiness reports, and how to set up and configure the CommerceXM platform to optimize global and local syndication initiatives. Through the courses, partners and administrators also master how to publish more complete and accurate product information across different touchpoints. Expert users are encouraged to go directly to the skills assessment test and earn a digital certificate and branded badge.

"Completing this certification tells our clients that the American Eagle team members are fully equipped to use Salsify to minimize time to market and deliver accurate, complete, and impactful product experiences to every digital endpoint," said Jordi Crooks, senior ecommerce digital/web strategist, consultant, and business analyst, Americaneagle.com. "We are grateful to join with a technology partner that prioritizes partner training and enablement for the benefit of their customers."

Salsify's Syndication Certification program is the latest offering in the company's partner and customer certification programs. Launched in January 2021, Salsify's certification programs provide in-depth education and training across the various components of the Salsify platform. The programs extend digital shelf excellence to brand manufacturers across the globe through a combination of Salsify's best-in-class technology platform and professional services from the partner ecosystem.

"Winning on the digital shelf requires a constantly changing set of professional skills. That's why our team is committed to creating the most effective and engaging training and education programs for customer success on the digital shelf," said Taye Mohler, VP of Partners, Alliances at Salsify. "When a Salsify Certification badge shows up on someone's LinkedIn profile, their colleagues and clients can be assured that they have the foundational skills to enable success."

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oréal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf.

