Salt & Spice Suppliers Shake Up Packaging Product Mix

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts demand for packaging in the spices, dry mixes, and extracts market is forecast to grow 2.4% per year to $1.1 billion in 2025 as demand comes off of a high 2020 base due to the surge in at-home grocery sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Functionality, sustainability, and shelf appeal will continue to be key factors in the choice of packaging in this market, with formats made from plastic continuing to edge out other materials in most cases.

Plastic Bottles to Experience the Largest Gains as Manufacturers Transition from Old Formats

McCormick and Morton – the biggest spice and salt suppliers, respectively – have begun transitioning away from metal and paperboard canisters toward plastic bottles, which are lighter and easier to recycle:

In Morton's case, the bottles feature a plethora of convenience features and are designed to have increased shelf appeal. They are also transparent, allowing consumers to see the salt inside and gauge how much is left.

McCormick has used plastic canisters in many of its products for some time and has moved away from metal for iconic brands like Old Bay, in part to increase sustainability of these high-volume products. The company has also pledged to decrease the environmental impact of its plastic packaging by using more recycled content in its creation and ensuring that the containers can be reused or recycled by 2025.

Sustainability Will Create Opportunities for Paper & Glass Containers, Too

Through 2025, opportunities will also exist for paper and glass container manufacturers as they continue to develop new products positioned as more sustainable or with more visual appeal than plastic. For example:

The Spice House, an online retailer, introduced spice flatpacks, which are paper pouches that contain the same amount of spice as standard jars (1/2 cup) but take up less space in the kitchen and are less material intensive than plastic or glass.

In 2018, The Spice Lab – a seller of artisanal salts and premium and organic spices and seasonings – introduced new, tall, glass grinder jars, measuring 5.75 inches, advertised as eliminating concerns about plastic shavings getting into ground spices.

Spices, Dry Mixes, & Extracts Packaging is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study provides historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for spice, dry mix, and extract packaging demand by value in current dollars (including inflation) by application and product.

Applications:

dip and dressing mixes

dry seasoning mixes

flavoring extracts and food colors

salt and seasoned salt, including salt substitutes

other dry mixes (e.g., sauce mixes, spices and herbs such as black pepper, turmeric, thyme, and spice blends)

Products:

bottles and jars

pouches and bags

boxes and cartons

canisters

other packaging such as tubs and pails

