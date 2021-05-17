Salt Security Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as "Most Innovative in API Security" in 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual RSA Conference -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named Most Innovative in API Security in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Salt Security was also named a Hot Company in the Best Cybersecurity Startup category. The Salt Security API Protection platform provides API-first companies with unparalleled capabilities in API security, including continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, and remediation details to eliminate API vulnerabilities.

"APIs sit at the core of today's modern enterprise, making them incredibly rich treasure troves of data that are increasingly targeted by cyber attackers," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Salt Security. "Traditional solutions, such as WAFs or API Gateways, use rules and signatures to block known attacks, but API attacks are different – they leverage the unique business of each API. So companies need the power of big data, combined with ML and AI, to pinpoint these attacks. Our platform provides complete coverage across all application environments, and our patented AI-based attack prevention keeps data and services safe. These awards from Cyber Defense Magazine recognize our unique technical leadership and our commitment to protect enterprises from the growing threat of API-related attacks."

The Salt platform deploys in minutes to provide users with a comprehensive and dynamic protection of APIs across build and runtime. The proprietary Salt C-3A™ Context-based API Analysis Architecture delivers the rich context needed to protect APIs, and the platform enables the broadest set of API security use cases and ecosystem integrations available. Since 91% of organizations in the Salt Security State of API Security Report, Q1 2021 suffered an API security incident in 2020, it's clear organizations need better protection.

"Salt Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Now in its ninth year, Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor startups, early stage, later stage, and public companies in the information security space who have unique and compelling products and services. This year's Global InfoSec Awards were judged by a panel of esteemed CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals who have decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry and are continually on the hunt for Next Generation InfoSec solutions.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

