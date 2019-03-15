SALT Unveils Preliminary Agenda For 10th Annual Conference

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a leading global thought leadership forum, will bring together an array of high-profile experts in finance, business, technology and public policy to lead thought-provoking discussions addressing the world's most important issues and opportunities during its four-day, flagship conference from May 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

For its 10th annual gathering, SALT has enhanced networking support for asset managers and allocators while broadening its content to include every corner of the alternative investments universe. In addition to leading hedge fund managers, SALT is hosting high-profile speakers on venture capital, real estate, FinTech, digital assets and artificial intelligence. The conference will feature more than 60 sessions and 175 speakers, who will focus on ways to harness investment capital, technology and public policy to spur growth across the socioeconomic strata in the U.S. and around the world. Over the years, SALT has been a destination for influencers across industries.

"SALT will always have a hedge fund focus, but we want the conference themes to evolve with the global investment landscape," said SALT founder Anthony Scaramucci. "Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Washington have never been more interconnected, so we built our program this year to foster connections and collaboration among those worlds."

A nonpartisan event, SALT 2019 will feature speeches and panels from high-profile figures from across the political landscape, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, Senior Advisor to the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, along with diplomats and former military officials like General John Kelly (Ret.), Admiral William McRaven (Ret.), former CIA Director General David Petraeus and former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

In addition to public policy officials, SALT will be a gathering place for industry-leading figures from finance, entrepreneurship and entertainment, including Revolution CEO Steve Case, Canyon Partners Co-CEO Joshua Friedman, Avenue Capital Co-Founder Marc Lasry, Nuveen CIO and President Jose Minaya, The Carlyle Group Co-Founder David Rubenstein, CQS Founder Sir Michael Hintze and AXS TV Chairman Mark Cuban. Other marquee speakers include entrepreneurs XPRIZE's Peter Diamandis, Sinovation Venture's Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, SB Projects' Scooter Braun and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr.

SALT 2019 will feature the deepest lineup of Venture Capital speakers in its history. Among the industry-leading voices participating this year are Andreessen Horowitz's Ben Horowitz, Breyer Capital's Jim Breyer, Draper Associates' Tim Draper, Valor's Antonio Gracias, SOSV's Sean O'Sullivan and Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya, as well as noted Silicon Valley journalist and Recode founder Kara Swisher.

Additionally, SALT will feature content related to Opportunity Zones, the bipartisan community development legislation conceived during the Obama administration and built into the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Speakers touching on Opportunity Zones include Develop Advisors' Steve Glickman, impact investor Jim Sorenson, economist Jared Bernstein, policy expert Bruce Katz, EJF Capital Co-Founder Emanuel Friedman, Westport Capital Advisors Founder Russ Bernard, SkyBridge President & COO Brett Messing, Caliber CEO & Co-Founder Chris Loeffler and Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin, as well as the aforementioned Secretary Carson, Case and Horowitz.

SALT, an invitation-only event, will again be capped at 2,000 attendees. For the first time, the conference will feature a fully-produced breakout stage, the Nuveen Stage, offering deep dives into even more emerging investment opportunities and other relevant topics.

To request an invitation to register or inquire about sponsorship and VIP opportunities, please visit http://www.salt.org or email info@salt.org.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum devoted to unlocking growth opportunities in finance, economics, entrepreneurship, public policy, technology, and philanthropy. Founded in 2008, our flagship annual event, SALT Conference | Las Vegas, brings together many of the world's foremost investors, policy experts, politicians, and business leaders for four days of networking, idea sharing, and entertainment. Visit www.salt.org to learn more or connect with @SALTConference on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram or by using #SALT2019.

SALT is affiliated with SkyBridge Capital, a leading alternative investments firm.

