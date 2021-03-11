Saltology® Introduces 100% USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Bath Salts: RELIEF Rx® and RELIEF Rx Plus®

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltology®, a division of SaltWorks®, introduces RELIEF Rx®, a luxurious line of 100% USDA organic therapeutic bath salts. Crafted using full-spectrum nano-emulsified CBD, essential oils and Antarctic Sea Salt™. The RELIEF Rx® collection features four scents: Lavender, Eucalyptus, Grapefruit, and Original. Each product is available in three sizes: 250g bag contains 250 mg of CBD, 1 kg bag contains 1000 mg of CBD and 2 kg bag contains 2000 mg of CBD.

"The RELIEF Rx® therapeutic bath salt collection is a result of our continual drive for quality improvement and a commitment to producing a superior, healing, bath salt experience," said Mark Zoske, Founder and CEO. "We have spent the last 18 months and millions of dollars developing this technologically innovative therapeutic bath salt that has remarkable efficacy and consistency while remaining 100% natural."

A game-changer in bioavailability, RELIEF Rx® uses nano-emulsified full-spectrum CBD to optimize absorption for faster, effective full-body relief. The nano-emulsification process allows the nano-particles of CBD to penetrate the skin faster while also enabling the ingredients to work synergistically to improve the overall efficacy and consistency of the bath salts.

RELIEF Rx® solely uses organic ingredients to ensure these luxury bath salts are as healthy and beneficial as possible. In their purest form the essential oils are loaded with antioxidants and healing properties. Commonly used in holistic medicine and aromatherapy, when added to bath salt and warm water, each botanical's unique scent is released providing additional therapeutic relief.

Sourced from the cold, clean waters off the southern coast of Australia, Antarctic Sea Salt™ is solar evaporated and analyzed using a proprietary Optically Clean® Technology. The end result is pristine and unadulterated sea salt that is as natural as the day it was harvested.

RELIEF Rx® is formulated for the mind and body. A 20-minute soak in a hot bath opens the pores and allows the nano-emulsified CBD to be quickly absorbed in the skin for immediate relief. Consistent use of RELIEF Rx® promotes deep relaxation, improves joint and pain relief and reduces everyday stress. CBD bath salts are also reported to reduce inflammation and help treat common skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Consumers' increasing focus on self-care combined with the anxiety and stress brought on by a global pandemic has led to a steady increase in CBD usage among new and existing users. From January to September 2020, usage of CBD skincare grew by more than 80% with over a third of all CBD consumers reporting usage.1

At Saltology®, a division of SaltWorks®, the mission is to craft all-natural, organic and therapeutic bath salts. Saltology® uses modern and innovative technology with ancient remedies to create luxurious, effective, spa-like experiences in every bath. The company has been perfecting this process since 2003 in Woodinville, Washington.

